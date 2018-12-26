Scottish round-up: Kilmarnock move up to third with win

Jordan Jones (centre) celebrates with Kilmarnock team-mates Scott Boyd (L) and Aaron Tshibola

Kilmarnock moved above Aberdeen into third in the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 victory at struggling Motherwell on Boxing Day.

Jordan Jones' 40th-minute goal proved to be the winner, while the hosts had Curtis Main sent off in the 71st minute.

St Johnstone lifted themselves into the top half as they beat St Mirren 1-0 thanks to Tony Watt's late header.

Hearts bounced back from successive defeats with a 2-0 home win over 10-man Hamilton as Steven Naismith and Arnaud Djoum struck before the break.

Michael Smith also missed a 78th-minute penalty for the Jambos against a Hamilton side who lost Shaun Want to a red card with 19 minutes remaining.

In the other games on Boxing Day, rock-bottom Dundee drew 0-0 at home to Livingston, who played the final six minutes with a man less following Jack Hamilton's red card.

Celtic earned a dramatic 4-3 win over Aberdeen, while Rangers conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Hibernian.