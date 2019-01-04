Jermain Defoe loan to Rangers would be a game changer, says Lee McCulloch

Rangers' potential signing of Jermain Defoe is a "game changer" for Scottish football and a "massive statement", says Lee McCulloch.

The 36-year-old forward, who has 57 England caps, has agreed personal terms with Rangers and is set to join on an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth, according to Sky sources.

Although Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said on Friday that a deal has yet to be finalised, former Rangers captain McCulloch is excited by the prospect of Defoe arriving at Ibrox.

"It's a massive statement, it's a great start to the transfer window for Rangers," McCulloch told Sky Sports News.

"Both Old Firm teams are sitting level on points and now it's basically over to Celtic to see what signings they can make because Jermain Defoe, with over 100 goals in the Premier League, is a fantastic signing for the club.

Asked whether he thought Defoe's expected arrival would be a game changer for Scottish football, McCulloch replied: "Yes. Steven Gerrard coming and now Jermain Defoe is raising the profile of the Scottish game.

Defoe is the seventh-highest scorer in Premier League history

"A lot of people have had a bit of a go at the Scottish game saying it's not cultured. Well, having played in every league in England and Scotland I can tell you it is very cultured up here in the Scottish Premiership

"There have been world-class players come up and not been able to handle it so having Jermain Defoe I think is a real statement and a real good signing.

Sky sources also understand Rangers remain in talks with Southampton over Steven Davis' potential return to Ibrox.

Steven Davis could also be on his way to Ibrox

"I've played with Steven Davis," McCulloch added. " He's captained the club before, he's won trophies with the club before. He's a fantastic all-round midfielder.

"He can score and create goals, he's been playing in the Premier League, he's got over 100 caps for his country and he's a really level-headed guy who the young ones in the dressing room can learn from. So it would be another fantastic signing on top of Jermain Defoe.

"Every player would want to play for a manager with the stature of Steven Gerrard.

"When he's bringing in players like Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis, if you're a player and they're speaking to you, you want to be in a dressing room with these players and have Steven Gerrard as your manager.

"So I think it's tremendous business for the club so far."