Rangers closing on deals for Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara have undergone medicals and held talks with Rangers with a view to signing for the club.

Both players visited Ibrox on Saturday to finalise pre-contract agreements after undergoing their medicals on Friday.

Jones, a 24-year-old Northern Ireland international, is out of contract in the summer and has reportedly attracted interest from Rangers in the past.

He has been with Killie since 2016 and has scored nine goals in 74 appearances.

Kamara is also out of contract at the end of the season.

The Finland international was at Arsenal earlier in his career, before signing a two-year deal with Dundee in the summer of 2017.

Rangers look as though they will be active in the transfer market this month. Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is poised to join on an 18-month loan deal and a return to Ibrox for Southampton's Steven Davis is also being discussed.