Rangers make approach for Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones

Jordan Jones is attracting interest from Rangers

Rangers have made an approach to sign Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones on a pre-contract agreement, Sky sources understand.

The Northern Ireland international, who is out of contract in the summer, has reportedly attracted interest from Rangers in the past.

Kilmarnock are aware of Rangers approach.

The 24-year old joined Killie from Middlesbrough in 2016 and has made 74 appearances scoring nine goals.

He has played a key part in Kilmarnock's success this season with Steve Clarke's team third in the Scottish Premiership a point behind Celtic and Rangers.