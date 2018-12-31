Kilmarnock can win the Scottish Premiership, says Kris Boyd

Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd feels his side can win the Scottish title this year

Kris Boyd says everyone at Kilmarnock has the belief the team can win the Scottish Premiership this season.

Killie have been the surprise package in the division, and currently sit just a point adrift of leaders Celtic and Rangers at the halfway stage.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 35-year-old striker admitted the spirit around the club is high enough for a sustained title challenge.

"We think we can go all the way, we've shown that over the calendar year it's not just a fluke," he said. "Since the manager came in we've picked up more points than any other team in the league so we do know that on our day if we play to our best we can cause teams problems.

"We know its going to be very difficult to challenge Rangers and Celtic but if we can get in there and get in the mix with Aberdeen then hopefully we can stay there."

Rangers' recent victory over Celtic gave the division a new twist, and Boyd feels his former club will have to respond to their own victory just as much as their opponents - particularly in the transfer window.

"They will both react," he said. "I think Rangers need reinforcements in and it's been well documented up here that Steven Davis has been linked with Rangers. I would like to see that deal be done.

2:02 Celtic and Rangers must respond to the recent Old Firm derby match by investing in the January transfer window, says Kris Boyd Celtic and Rangers must respond to the recent Old Firm derby match by investing in the January transfer window, says Kris Boyd

"The Rangers recruitment has not been great and a number of bodies have not lived up to their price tags. Celtic didn't spend much in the summer so I think January will be key for them.

"A lot of Celtic fans are probably getting disillusioned because they are not spending money. The last time Celtic lost to Rangers they went and got Brendan Rodgers and spent a lot of money so we'll see what happens, it's a big, big window for them both."