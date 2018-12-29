Ross Millen signs new 18-month Kilmarnock contract
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 29/12/18 12:03pm
Kilmarnock defender Ross Millen has signed a new 18-month contract at Rugby Park.
The 24-year-old right-back, whose father Andy manages Killie's development squad, joined the club in the summer on a six-month deal.
He made his Premiership debut against then-league leaders Hearts at Tynecastle in November, and scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory.
In total, Millen has made three appearances for Killie since joining from Queen's Park in July.
As well as Kilmarnock and Queen's Park, Millen has also played for Dunfermline, Clyde and Livingston.