Ross Millen signs new 18-month Kilmarnock contract

Last Updated: 29/12/18 12:03pm

Ross Millen scored the winner at Hearts on his Premiership debut
Kilmarnock defender Ross Millen has signed a new 18-month contract at Rugby Park.

The 24-year-old right-back, whose father Andy manages Killie's development squad, joined the club in the summer on a six-month deal.

He made his Premiership debut against then-league leaders Hearts at Tynecastle in November, and scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory.

In total, Millen has made three appearances for Killie since joining from Queen's Park in July.

As well as Kilmarnock and Queen's Park, Millen has also played for Dunfermline, Clyde and Livingston.

