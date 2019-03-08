Neil Lennon says burglary of Brendan Rodgers' home 'horrific'

0:28 Neil Lennon says the burglary at Brendan Rodgers' home in Scotland was 'horrific' Neil Lennon says the burglary at Brendan Rodgers' home in Scotland was 'horrific'

Neil Lennon has described the burglary at Brendan Rodgers' home in Scotland as "horrific" and says Celtic will do all they can to support the family.

Sky Sports News learnt Rodgers' wife Charlotte and step-daughter Lola were forced to barricade themselves in a bathroom in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after coming face-to-face with thieves as they ransacked their home in Glasgow.

It is believed Charlotte and Lola were badly shaken, but otherwise unharmed.

1:04 Rodgers says his wife and daughter were scared by the burglary at their house in Glasgow, but insists it will not cloud his memories of managing Celtic Rodgers says his wife and daughter were scared by the burglary at their house in Glasgow, but insists it will not cloud his memories of managing Celtic

"It's horrendous," said Lennon. "No matter what walk of life you come from to have your house burgled in the middle of the night is an horrific experience.

"However, the club and I have been in touch with Brendan and with Charlotte and we are here to help them in any aspect that we can just to help them through this difficult few days for them.

Rodgers enjoyed huge success at Celtic

"But it shouldn't detract from the whole picture of Brendan's time here and I know from personal experience they loved their time here."

Rodgers, who left Celtic to take charge of Leicester, confirmed on Thursday that the intruders had fled the property with several boxes containing a number of medals and trophies he won during his two-and-a-half seasons at Celtic.

He added that the incident will not detract from the "amazing" experience he had as manager at Celtic Park.