Neil Lennon looks to harness Celtic 'fan power' against Rangers

Neil Lennon wants to harness the "noise and power" of Celtic fans to help drive the Hoops to victory over Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm clash, live on Sky Sports.

Lennon has called on the home fans to provide the platform for a Celtic victory that would see his side move 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with only seven fixtures remaining.

The Northern Irishman will take charge of Celtic for his first game against the Gers since returning as interim boss last month, in the wake of Brendan Rodgers' sudden departure to Leicester City.

The Scottish champions are unbeaten at home domestically this season with 14 wins and a draw in the league, and remain on course for a domestic triple treble and an eighth-successive league title.

Lennon is hoping Celtic Park will once again make a difference, saying: "It's always a huge advantage being at home.

"Our record in recent years has been pretty good and our home record over the last couple of years domestically has been superb.

Celtic and their fans celebrate a Glasgow derby win over Rangers

"I want Rangers to feel the noise and power we can generate in the stadium. Not just from the players but from the supporters as well.

"That's what being at home in a derby is all about. We generate that atmosphere and feed off that.

"We'll be prepared for any eventuality and will be focusing on what we're going to do.

"Hopefully we can dominate the game and dominate the ball like we can."

Lennon believes Celtic players will be looking to make amends for the 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox on December 29 - their last domestic defeat.

Celtic captain Scott Brown exchanges words with Rangers' Scott Arfield

He said: "I'm sure it'll be lingering in the back of their minds, as all defeats do.

"There will be extra incentive and motivation for the players to win the game for that.

"I would like us to be a bit more physical than we were at Ibrox. That's always an important attribute to have in a derby."