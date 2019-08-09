Ian Crocker and Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership Predictions

Scottish Premiership Preview - Week 2

Sky Sports Scotland's commentary team of Ian Crocker and Andy Walker are give their thoughts ahead of the weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Motherwell vs Celtic - Saturday from 11am on Sky Sports Football

Referee: Nick Walsh

Opta Stats

Motherwell are without a win in 11 league clashes with Celtic (D3 L8) since beating them 2-1 in December 2015 under manager Mark McGhee.

Celtic haven't lost away at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership since April 2013 in manager Neil Lennon's first spell in charge, winning five and drawing four of nine such visits since.

Motherwell have lost their first home league game of the season in each of the last four campaigns, last winning in their first such match at Fir Park in August 2014 (1-0 v St. Mirren).

Celtic's 7-0 win over St. Johnstone in their season opener was the biggest ever victory by any side in their first game of a Scottish Premiership season since the competition began in 1998.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against Motherwell (five) than any other opponent, scoring his first and only hat-trick in the competition against the Steelmen in December 2017.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Celtic

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Jermaine Hylton: New arrival from Solihull Moors looks like he might get 'Well fans on their feet.

Ryan Christie: A hat-trick not bad for starters and so at home in a Celtic jersey now.

Andy Walker's Prediction: Motherwell 1-3 Celtic

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Charles Dunne: Motherwell's captain & leader, a tough test ahead keeping Celtic at bay.

Ryan Christie: What a tremendous start to his league campaign, a hat-trick of goals - all outside the box!

St Johnstone vs Livingston - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Opta Stats

St. Johnstone have never lost at home to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, winning two and drawing two of four such meetings at McDiarmid Park.

Livingston have never kept a clean sheet against St. Johnstone in their seven previous Scottish Premiership encounters (W2 D2 L3), conceding 10 goals in total.

St. Johnstone won four of their last five home league games at the end of the 2018-19 season (D1); they had only won four of 17 such matches prior to this (D7 L6).

Livingston are without a win in 17 away league matches (D9 L8); the last side to go longer without a win on the road in the Scottish Premiership were Dundee, who went 20 matches without a top-flight away victory between August 2004 and August 2012.

St. Johnstone's 7-0 opening day defeat away at Celtic was their joint-heaviest ever loss in the Scottish Premiership since it began in 1998-99, level with their 7-0 reverse at home to Rangers in November 1998.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: St Johnstone 0-1 Livingston

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Michael O'Halloran: Lonely shift at Celtic Park but should get nearer the ball this week!

Scott Pittman: Reliable, consistent and one of the first names on the team sheet.

Andy Walker's Prediction: St Johnstone 0-0 Livingston

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Murray Davidson: Always trying to spark his team into life.

Aymen Souda: French-born striker looked lively last weekend against Motherwell.

St Johnstone's Murray Davidson battles for the ball with Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

Hamilton vs Kilmarnock - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Bobby Madden

Opta Stats

Hamilton haven't beaten Kilmarnock on home soil in the Scottish Premiership since April 2010 (3-0), drawing six and losing five of 11 such matches since.

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their last 11 league encounters with Hamilton (W6 D5) since a 0-1 loss in January 2016 in what was Gary Locke's final game in charge.

Hamilton are unbeaten in five home league matches (W2 D3), their longest such run since April 2017 (six without defeat) - a streak which was ended by a 0-2 defeat to Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock, who beat Hearts 1-0 in their last away league outing of 2018-19, last won back-to-back away league matches in October 2018.

Five of Kilmarnock's last seven goals in the Scottish Premiership have come via set-pieces (3x penalty, 1x corner, 1x free-kick), including Stephen O'Donnell's strike against Rangers on MD1.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Hamilton 1-1 Kilmarnock

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

George Oakley: Brian Rice knows him well and will be hoping for a decent goal return.

Greg Kiltie: Re-booting his career and showed flashes of his ability as a sub against Celtic.

Andy Walker's Prediction: Hamilton 1-0 Kilmarnock

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Darian MacKinnon: Experienced enough to be captain now, looking to set a good example.

Stephen O'Donnell: His international experience should help him & his team-mates get through this difficult time.

Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell celebrates his equaliser against Rangers last weekend

Hearts vs Ross County - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Alan Muir

Opta Stats

Hearts have lost just one of their last 13 Scottish Premiership meetings with Ross County (W6 D6), a 0-1 loss in March 2017.

Ross County are unbeaten in their last four league visits to Tynecastle (W1 D3), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three there.

Since Hearts returned to the Scottish Premiership in 2015-16, they are unbeaten at home against newly promoted opposition in the division, winning four and drawing four of eight such games against promoted sides.

Ross County have never previously won both of their first two games in a Scottish Premiership season; they beat Hamilton 3-0 on MD1 this term.

Ross County striker Billy Mckay has scored six goals in his last seven starts against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, including four in his last four at Tynecastle.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Hearts 2-1 Ross County

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Steven Naismith: An immediate impact on his return to Hearts to the surprise of nobody!

Billy McKay: Has scored four goals in his last four visits to Tynecastle.

Andy Walker's Prediction: Hearts 2-0 Ross County

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Steven Naismith: Showed last weekend how vital he'll be for Hearts this season.

Sean Kelly: Hoping to nail down the left-back spot as his own.

Steven Naismith celebrates scoring against Aberdeen on his return to Hearts on a permanent deal.

Rangers vs Hibernian - Sunday 3pm

Referee: John Beaton

Opta Stats

Four of the last five league meetings between Rangers and Hibernian have finished level, with Rangers winning the other 1-0 back in May of last season.

Hibs have won two of their last four Scottish Premiership visits to Ibrox (D1 L1); they only won three of their first 22 away matches against Rangers in the competition before this (D3 L16).

Rangers have won each of their last six home matches across all competitions without conceding a single goal. The last visiting player to score at Ibrox was Conor McAleny for Kilmarnock back in March.

Hibs have won each of their last four matches in all competitions under Paul Heckingbottom; he has never won five in a row during his managerial career.

Since Steven Gerrard took over at the start of last season, Rangers have scored four league goals in the 90th minute, including Connor Goldson's winner in their season opener at Kilmarnock; no other side has netted more 90th minute goals in the Scottish Premiership in this time (level with Aberdeen, Celtic and Motherwell).

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Hibernian

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Scott Arfield: Started as he means to go on with instinctive opener at Kilmarnock.

Stevie Mallan: Will no doubt be having a dig from distance or two.

Andy Walker's Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hibernian

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Steve Davis: Looks likely to be the most influential player for Steven Gerrard's men in midfield.

Steven Whittaker: Top man for Hibs in their opening day win, he'll enjoy being back at Ibrox.

St Mirren vs Aberdeen - Sunday 3pm

Referee: Steven McLean

Opta Stats

St. Mirren are winless in 16 top-flight meetings with Aberdeen (D9 L7); this is Aberdeen's longest ongoing unbeaten run against any of the 11 other sides currently in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen have won each of their last three away league games against St. Mirren; they have never won four in a row against them on their travels in the Scottish Premiership before.

St. Mirren have only lost their first home game of a Scottish Premiership season in one of their last eight campaigns in the division (W2 D5), a 0-2 loss to Hamilton in August 2014.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has never lost to St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership as a manager, winning nine and drawing 10 of his 19 games against them in the competition. This is the most a manager has faced a club without ever losing against them in the Scottish Premiership since the competition began in 1998.

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove has scored in all three of his Scottish Premiership appearances versus St. Mirren, netting four goals in total.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: St Mirren 1-2 Aberdeen

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Jonathan Obika: Could make a significant goalscoring contribution.

Sam Cosgrove: The big man has carried on from where he left off last season.

Andy Walker's Prediction: St Mirren 0-2 Aberdeen

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Gary MacKenzie: Saints need to be much stronger defensively than they were last season, Mackenzie can lead the way.

Greg Leigh: Came through the Man City academy, he's started his loan season well.