Rangers sign Brandon Barker from Manchester City

0:49 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Barker is the type of player he was looking for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Barker is the type of player he was looking for

Rangers have signed winger Brandon Barker from Manchester City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at the Premier League champions, is Rangers' ninth signing of the summer window.

🆕 Brandon Barker joins on three year deal for an undisclosed fee subject to international clearance. pic.twitter.com/FLQW5XUWwo — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 9, 2019

Barker has spent the last three seasons on loan at different clubs, including a spell at Hibernian who face Rangers in the second game of the league campaign on Sunday.

Gerrard confirmed that Barker was completing the second stage of his medical on Friday.

The Rangers boss said: "It's the type of player we've been looking for. The idea this year was to build a squad with exciting players in the final third.

Delighted!!!cant wait to get started!! Thanks for the messages💙💙💙 https://t.co/DG7V760QUw — Brandon Barker (@BrandonBarker96) August 9, 2019

"I'm really satisfied with the squad at the moment but you can never be certain what is going to happen with outgoings."

The Scottish transfer window will shut on September 2.