Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos does not 'owe' Rangers anything

0:48 Steven Gerrard believes Alfredo Morelos should address the speculation surrounding his future at Rangers.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted that Alfredo Morelos does not owe "anyone anything" amid continued speculation over the striker's future.

Sky Sports News understand that Morelos turned down a lucrative offer from Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune, but the Colombian has yet to address the situation publicly.

Morelos scored 30 goals for Rangers last season and Gerrard has already expressed his desire to keep the 23-year-old at the club for their Scottish Premiership campaign, which begins against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Morelos was Rangers top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions last season

"I think he should address the speculation, yes, but I don't think he owes anyone anything," Gerrard said on Friday.

"He has come in here for a very cheap fee and has scored an unbelievable amount of goals, so I don't think he owes anybody anything.

"But when you're adored and (have) the support that Alfredo has got, then I'm sure every fan wants to know where his future lies so I think he should address that. But that's my own personal opinion."

Morelos came off the bench on Thursday to play the final 15 minutes as Rangers progressed to the Europa League third qualifying round by completing a 2-0 aggregate victory over Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg.

Steven Gerrard has repeatedly expressed his desire to keep Morelos at Rangers

Despite the doubt over his future, Gerrard has no doubt that Morelos will maintain the committed style of play that endeared him to Rangers fans during the striker's two seasons at Ibrox.

"If I saw any signs that he wasn't (as committed as last season) then he wouldn't be involved on a matchday," Gerrard said.

"He trains really hard, he's smiling about the place. He got an unfortunate niggle at the start of pre-season which set him back a week or two but I think he's ready to fire.

"He came on last night and almost got us a couple of goals. He had that threat about him."