Ryan Kent too expensive for Rangers, admits Steven Gerrard

Ryan Kent spent last season on loan with Rangers

Steven Gerrard has admitted it is probably going to be too expensive for Rangers to bring Liverpool winger Ryan Kent back to Ibrox this summer.

The 22-year-old impressed during his loan spell with the Gers last season, scoring six goals in 43 appearances.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of Kent being allowed to leave Anfield on loan again this campaign, saying he will only countenance a permanent departure.

When asked if signing Kent on a permanent basis would cost too much for Rangers, Gerrard said: "I haven't asked that question but I think the answer would probably be yes.

Kent will only be allowed to leave Liverpool in a permanent deal this summer, says Jurgen Klopp

"Jurgen has come out and given the answer that will come out of my mouth anyway. It has been addressed and we move on.

"The end of it? Where we are right now, yes. We respect Liverpool's stance and we thank them very much for allowing us to work with Ryan for a year.

"I had a good conversation on the phone with Jurgen a few days ago and we totally respect Liverpool's position on it."

Gerrard was speaking ahead of Rangers' Europa League qualifying second leg against Progres Niederkorn, into which the Scottish side lead 2-0.

Rangers take a 2-0 lead into their Europa League qualifying second leg against Progres Niederkorn on Thursday

Gerrard is confident his side will see off the outfit from Luxembourg, saying: "It's a game we are looking forward to.

"I believe we should have got the job done a week ago but we left ourselves work to do, so we are here to do it.

"The players are in good shape and have trained really well. We have come over here with a fully-fit squad besides Steven Davis and everyone is focused and tuned-in to finish the job off.

"We know it will be tough. European games away from home, whoever you come up against, always pose you different challenges, so we believe we are ready for that and we are here to get the job done."