Rangers' George Edmundson: You cannot say no to Steven Gerrard

George Edmundson has said that he "couldn’t say no" to Steven Gerrard when he asked him to come and play for Rangers.

The defender, who signed from League Two club Oldham this summer, says it was almost impossible to turn the Scottish club down.

"It's a massive club," the 21-year-old said. "When they have a gaffer like Steven Gerrard and he wants you to come and play for him, you can't say no.

"His standards are very high but it'll keep us all on our toes. We're improving as a team and individually."

Gerrard is about to begin his second season as Rangers manager

Edmundson handed in a transfer request in May after Oldham rejected a bid from Rangers understood to be in excess of £500,000.

But after the two sides agreed a fee, Edmundson has completed his move to Ibrox, where he became Gerrard's sixth signing of the summer.

He's now beginning to settle in at Ibrox after his move north of the border.

Edmundson said: "The pace has been a lot quicker and the demands have been higher.

Edmundson was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year last season

"But all the lads have helped me settle in, the gaffer's been really good with me, and I feel like I'm getting better every game."

Filip Helander has also joined the 54-time Scottish champions after the club spent around £3.5m on the Swedish defender.

Along with Conor Goldson and Nikola Katic, the Gers have good depth at centre-back, which Edmundson has indicated is keeping him on his toes.

"There's a lot of competition at centre-half. Whoever gets the positions, we'll be supportive to them," he said.

"I'm just going to take every day as it comes. I'm still learning, I'm still young, so we'll just have to see.

"[Gerrard's] said, 'We've signed you because we think you're a good player. Keep doing what you're doing and play simple.' I'm now trying to do that."