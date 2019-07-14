Steven Gerrard expects departures at Rangers, but no bids yet for Alfredo Morelos

Steven Gerrard expects players to leave Rangers before the window closes

Steven Gerrard has said that he expects players to leave Rangers before the end of the transfer window - but adds that there have been no bids for striker Alfredo Morelos.

Speaking after his side's friendly win over Marseille, Gerrard said: "We will, naturally, try to move people out the door because the squad is bloated and too big at the moment.

"Over the coming weeks, we're hoping to move some on.

"It's very difficult to meet everyone's ambitions in terms of game time because everyone wants to start every game and it's difficult to do so.

"If there's something out there that will suit the player and the club then I'll respect that.

The 39-year-old was then asked if there had been any bids for Morelos, to which he responded with a shake of the head.

Gerrard confirms there have been no bids for enigmatic striker Alfredo Morelos

Rangers have done plenty of business in bringing players into the club, with eight new signings arriving at Ibrox this summer.

But Gerrard doesn't envisage many more players joining Gers before the window closes on September 2.

"In terms of incomings, we're near enough done," he said. "I always say near enough, you're never done as a manager but there won't be much more activity in terms of incomings."

"We've got quality players in each position and we've got people fighting for places."

1:08 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says any clubs interested in Alfredo Morelos should bid now as he won't sell the striker late in the transfer window Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says any clubs interested in Alfredo Morelos should bid now as he won't sell the striker late in the transfer window

One of those eight new signings was Swedish international Filip Helander, who arrived from Bologna for a fee in the region of £3.3m.

And the Rangers boss believes the 26-year-old could be exactly what his side need heading into the new season.

"He is another leader," said Gerrard. "We want him to help us organise and keep clean sheets and defend the goal with his life.

"For the amount of money we have paid - £3m - we feel we have an excellent player.

Filip Helander is one of eight new signings at the club

"[Centre-back] is a position we've been looking for the right solution for a very long time.

"So, to have someone of his calibre, the height, the profile - it's exactly what we've been looking for.

"We're really relieved to get it over the line and now our centre-back positions are set now for a 60-game campaign."

This comes after Neil Lennon also expressed his desire to trim his Celtic squad before the season begins.

Rangers' next game is a friendly at home to Blackburn on Sunday.

