Livingston go third with win - Scottish Premiership round-up

Livingston go third after beating St Mirren

Livingston gave absent boss Gary Holt a pick-me-up with a Ladbrokes Premiership win over St Mirren which saw them climb to third place in the table.

Holt missed the game through illness but his team responded well with a 2-1 victory, with Holt's assistant David Martindale in charge.

Aberdeen beat Ross County 3-0 to go third

Alan Lithgow headed the hosts into a 26th-minute lead and Lyndon Dykes doubled the advantage in the 58th minute, before Kyle Magennis impressively pulled a goal back six minutes later.

Aberdeen were convincing 3-0 conquerors of Ross County. Greg Leigh opened the scoring in the 34th minute and Sam Cosgrove made it 2-0 from the penalty spot three minutes later, after Lewis Ferguson had been brought down by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Scottish Premiership results Aberdeen 3-0 Ross CountyHearts 2-2 HamiltonLivingston 2-1 St. MirrenMotherwell 3-0 HibernianSt. Johnstone 0-1 Kilmarnock

Ryan Hedges completed the scoring from close range five minutes into the second half, before a bad day for the visitors was compounded when Billy McKay missed a penalty, awarded for a handball by Funso Ojo.

Motherwell joined Aberdeen on seven points with a home defeat of Hibernian by the same scoreline. Sherwin Seedorf opened the scoring midway through the first half and Liam Donnelly increased the hosts' lead from the penalty spot, following an Adam Jackson handball. Substitute Jermaine Hylton completed the scoring four minutes from time.

The nature of the defeat was too much for some Hibs fans, who called for manager Paul Heckingbottom to be sacked.

St Johnstone's penalty shouts fell on deaf ears

Stephen O'Donnell's goal earned Kilmarnock their first league victory of new manager Angelo Alessio's reign, 1-0 at St Johnstone. The Scotland international's 40th-minute strike was enough to separate two sides seeking their maiden win of the new league season.

George Oakley scored twice for Hamilton to pile more pressure on Hearts manager Craig Levein and ensure a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle. The hosts went in at the break in front courtesy of Sean Clare's 20th-minute strike but Accies left with a share of the spoils, with Oakley netting either side of a Christophe Berra goal in the second half.

The draw extends Hearts' winless league run to 11 matches and the home supporters made their feelings clear at full-time.