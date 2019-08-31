Rangers host Celtic in one of the most eagerly anticipated Old Firm clashes in years

Rangers and Celtic will put their perfect Premierships starts on the line as they meet in one of the most eagerly anticipated Old Firm clashes in years at Ibrox on Sunday.

Both sides go into the midday kick-off - live on Sky Sports - having won their first three league fixtures as expectations grow around what is shaping up to be the most competitive title race in Scotland since Rangers last won the league in 2011.

Steven Gerrard's side finished nine points behind Celtic last term but ended their campaign strongly and recorded two impressive wins over their Glasgow rivals at Ibrox, ending the Parkhead outfit's absolute dominance in the fixture under former coach Brendan Rodgers.

Following a summer which saw the arrivals of Joe Aribo, Filip Helander and Steven Davis on a permanent deal, hopes are high in Glasgow's south side that this could be the year that Rangers break Celtic's recent stranglehold on domestic silverware.

However, Neil Lennon has experience of going to Ibrox and winning, both as a player and a manager, and is aiming to lead Celtic to their ninth successive title.

Despite a disappointing exit in the qualifying stages of the Champions League and the loss of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal over the summer, Lennon and members of his squad have already warned against critics writing off their side.

And with good reason - Celtic have won nine trophies out of the last nine in Scotland, completing a treble treble in the process.

They will be determined to remind some early-season doubters why they are champions, while the hosts will be keen to ensure that they lay down a title marker in what promises to be another action-packed and full-throttle encounter in a white-hot atmosphere at Ibrox.

Team news

Rangers defender Borna Barisic will have to pass concussion tests if he is to face Celtic in Sunday's Old Firm clash.

The Croatian was replaced midway through Thursday night's Europa League win over Legia Warsaw after suffering a head knock and will be assessed before the derby clash at Ibrox.

Sheyi Ojo played through the pain barrier as Rangers qualified for the group stages with a 1-0 win at Ibrox after suffering a bruised bone against the Poles last week and boss Steven Gerrard hopes he will be able to go again when Neil Lennon's side visit.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is hopeful of overcoming a groin strain in time for the match.

Hatem Abd Elhamed is likely to miss out with a hairline fracture in the side of his body but another right-back, Moritz Bauer, could feature after signing on loan from Stoke.

Fraser Forster is back after being ineligible in Europe and Jozo Simunovic is in contention after a knee issue was rested against AIK while Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani are still to return from knee injuries.

How to watch

Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the season this Sunday and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports.

Join us live from Ibrox at 11am on Sky Sports Football - coverage begins at 11.30am on Main Event - or follow our dedicated match blog online. Kick off is at 12pm.

Opta stats

The side playing at home has won each of the last five Scottish Premiership Old Firm derbies between Rangers and Celtic (two Rangers wins, three Celtic), including all four in the previous 2018-19 campaign.

Rangers have won two of their last three league meetings with Celtic (L1); they had only won two of their previous 16 such matches before this (D3 L11).

Celtic haven't lost three consecutive league visits to Ibrox since February 2010; they lost both of their games there last season without scoring a goal.

Celtic have scored 15 goals in their three league games this season; indeed, they have nine goals in the second half alone; no other Scottish Premiership side has more than this in total (Rangers, nine).

Celtic are looking to win five consecutive league games under Neil Lennon for the first time since February 2014, when they won 15 consecutive league matches under him.

Rangers have picked up 27 points from their last 30 available in the Scottish Premiership (P10 W9 D0 L1), at least four more than any other club over their last 10 games in the competition (Celtic, 23).

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has been directly involved in six goals in his six Scottish Premiership appearances against Rangers, scoring four and assisting two, although he has just one goal and no assists in three such games at Ibrox.

Celtic are the only side that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has appeared against in the Scottish Premiership without yet scoring a goal (eight appearances, no goals).

Predictions

Kris Boyd: Rangers 2-0 Celtic

Andy Walker: Rangers 0-1 Celtic