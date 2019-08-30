1:25 Steven Gerrard insists Rangers no longer fear playing Celtic and wants to make it four wins out of four before the international break. Steven Gerrard insists Rangers no longer fear playing Celtic and wants to make it four wins out of four before the international break.

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers no longer fear Old Firm fixtures and pinpointed last season's December victory over Celtic as the turning point in their mindset.

Celtic dominated the derby fixture following Rangers' return to the top flight in 2016, with former manager Brendan Rodgers overseeing emphatic victories over their rivals in the league and cup competitions.

Rangers vs Celtic Live on

However, a 1-0 win at Ibrox in December saw Gerrard's side break a barren run of 12 games without a victory against Celtic under Rodgers and they followed that up with another success in the final Old Firm clash of the season in May.

Alfredo Morelos has been the subject of speculation over the summer

Both sides are unbeaten going into Sunday's first meeting of the new campaign, live on Sky Sports, and Gerrard insists any fear Rangers players and supporters once held about the occasion is long gone.

"I think when I first came in there was a fear of Celtic," Gerrard said. "The supporters, I also predict some of the players, feared these fixtures. I think over the course of the 12 months we've proved that is no longer the case and on our day we're a good match for Celtic.

"I predict another real close encounter and it's a game we are really looking forward to."

He added: "This club has had a tough time, it has been down the leagues, it's been back up. Celtic have continued to have Champions League money and continued to strengthen and bolster the squad. It's been a game of catch-up - the gap was huge.

1:25 Steven Gerrard insists Rangers no longer fear playing Celtic and wants to make it four wins out of four before the international break. Steven Gerrard insists Rangers no longer fear playing Celtic and wants to make it four wins out of four before the international break.

"It was always going to take time to close that gap but I think the fixture last year, the Christmas one where we beat them 1-0, lifted a lot of fear and gave us a lot of confidence and belief that, if we find the right level of performance, we are a match for anyone, certainly at Ibrox.

"That's what gives us confidence going into this fixture."

Gerrard also urged his players to earn a positive result going into the international break, with Rangers not in action again until September 14 after Sunday's clash.

Steven Gerrard with Brendan Rodgers

"Of course it is still early in the season, but there is an international break after this fixture so it comes with more importance if you like because if it doesn't go your way you've got longer to stew over it and that's not what you want to experience," he said.

"You want to finish this block of fixtures off in a positive way so we need to try and find that performance and we know we've got it in us."

4:27 Reporter Mark Benstead gives an insight into what takes place behind the scenes of the Old Firm. Reporter Mark Benstead gives an insight into what takes place behind the scenes of the Old Firm.

Gerrard rules out big-name departures

Gerrard also pulled the shutters down on any club hoping to lure away his top stars in the final few days before Monday's transfer deadline.

Top scorer Alfredo Morelos and skipper James Tavernier have both been the subject of rumours over the summer, but the Gers boss said: "None of my players will be going out the door. It's too late.

Kris Boyd and Andy Walker pick their combined Rangers and Celtic 11 ahead of the first Old Firm of the season, live on Sky Sports Football from 11am on Sunday.

"We gave everyone worldwide enough notice and told them all our players have a price.

"But we also made it pretty clear that nothing would be happening in the last week of the window. I was clear and fair on that."

Will Rangers have enough in the tank?

After the nerves and euphoria of the Europa League win over Legia Warsaw, thoughts at Ibrox have quickly turned towards Sunday's visit from the Scottish champions, according to Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson.

"Steven Gerrard must hope his players have left enough energy in the tank to cope with a free-scoring Celtic side, and they may need to lean on the Ibrox crowd, who produced a raucous atmosphere on Thursday evening to help carry Gerrard's side to victory," he said.

"Gerrard believes a fear factor that hung over his players ahead of Old Firm games was removed last season; two home victories and two clean sheets back up this theory.

"Unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions, Rangers carry form and confidence into Sunday's match, but Gerrard acknowledges they face their biggest test of the season so far."

'Rangers must stop Forrest'

James Forrest has scored six goals in his last seven matches

Celtic's James Forrest has been in rich goal scoring form so far this season, netting six times in 11 matches in all competitions and stopping him is key to Rangers' hopes of victory, according to former striker Kris Boyd.

"This is a real test for both teams on Sunday. You can start the season really well but you're going to be judged on this game. Whoever comes out with the most league points from the four league Old Firm matches will be Premiership champions.

"If Rangers are going to win the game they'll need to stop James Forrest. He has end product and scores a lot of important goals plus gets assists. Rangers are going to have to be very wary of him and the midfielder plus full-back will need to double up on him.

"There are two positions to decide (for Steven Gerrard). At left-back, Borna Barisic scored last weekend and played on Thursday but I wouldn't be surprised if we see Jon Flanagan playing. He gives Rangers a bit more defensive cover as his natural instinct is to tuck in and defend.

"The other position for me is up-front and I think it should be Alfredo Morelos, but Jermaine Defoe has played the majority of the league games and I wouldn't be surprised if he starts."

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic

Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the season this Sunday - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports. Join us live from Ibrox at 11am on Sky Sports Football - coverage begins at 11.30am on Main Event - or follow our dedicated match blog online. Kick-off is at 12pm.