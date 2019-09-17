Forfar Athletic manager Jim Weir recovering well after serious road accident

Jim Weir and his first-team coach Barry Sellars suffered whiplash after a road accident on Monday night

Forfar Athletic manager Jim Weir and first-team coach Barry Sellars are both recovering well after being involved in a head-on motorway collision after training on Monday night.

Weir, who was driving the vehicle, and Sellars were rushed by ambulance from the scene to Forth Valley Hospital but were okay to be released during the night.

Both men suffered fairly severe whiplash injuries, as well as some cuts and bruises, but a club statement said that "both are lucky to not have sustained more serious injuries".

The driver of the other vehicle also escaped without serious injury.

Forfar currently sit eighth in the Scottish League One table, losing their last game 3-0 at Falkirk on Saturday.