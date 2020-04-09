Scottish football suspension extended to June 10

Scottish football will not resume until at least June 10

The Scottish football season at all levels of the game has been suspended further until June 10 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football has been suspended in the country, from the professional game down to recreational level, since March 13.

An SFA statement read: "[The board] has unanimously agreed to extend the suspension at all levels of the game from professional to recreational until at least 10 June.

"The board had initially suspended football until further notice and with a stipulation of April 30 at the earliest, in order to give member clubs greater certainty on player welfare and wellbeing, as well as financial clarity.

"Since the announcement on 19 March, the Joint Response Group has received daily updates from the Scottish FA's Medical Consultant, Dr John MacLean, based on his discussions with medical colleagues in Scotland and the United Kingdom, as well as within UEFA and the World Health Organisation."

Hearts owner Ann Budge expects the SPFL's proposals to end the current season to be rejected when the vote takes place.

The extension follows a video conference call on Thursday to assess the latest government medical advice and discuss potential next steps for the game in Scotland.

It comes as SPFL clubs are set to vote on whether to end the season below the Premiership now, a proposal that has been questioned in some quarters.

Rangers and Hearts have stated they have reservations about that potential outcome, while Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson has gone further and called for a restructure of the pyramid itself.

This announcement is likely to put more pressure on the SPFL to find a resolution that suits its member clubs, with uncertainty remaining as to whether the campaign's proposed return date will be pushed back again.

Stranraer chairman Iain Dougan, whose club is bottom of Scottish League One, says money will be the key factor when SPFL clubs vote on whether to end the season early.

But as football is being guided by government advice, Scottish FA President Rod Petrie reiterated it will only return when it is deemed safe to do so.

"We are grateful to Dr John MacLean for his input to the Joint Response Group and to the Scottish FA board," Petrie said.

"The message is very clear: the government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks.

"The decision to suspend all football until at least 10 June is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters as well as take steps to mitigate their costs.

"Scottish football applauds everyone working within NHS Scotland and the care sector and should place no additional burden at a time when their resources are being tested to the limit because of COVID-19."