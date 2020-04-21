Scottish football's complex future could become clearer when UEFA executive committee meets

SPFL's decision-making could be made easier after UEFA's executive committee meets on Thursday

UEFA's announcement on Tuesday could open the door to the Scottish Premiership season being brought to an early end - if that becomes the favoured option

However, the situation is a lot more complicated for the SPFL than many of their European counterparts.

The Belgian Pro League was the first major European league to propose cancelling their season but a decision by their general assembly has been delayed until UEFA announces its guidelines.

Associations are mindful that proceeding without UEFA's permission risks its clubs being prevented from qualifying for next season's Champions League and Europa League.

UEFA announced on Tuesday that they will produce guidelines for associations who want to end their seasons early, but has strongly recommended that Europe's top leagues finish by completing their remaining matches.

Sky Sports News has been told that no league which has qualification to the Champions League and Europa League asked UEFA for permission to end their season early during Tuesday's conference call, but that doesn't necessarily mean associations and clubs don't want to call it now - everything could change when UEFA's proposals are formally announced.

As it stands the SPFL is in a tricky situation, despite finally passing their controversial resolution to end the lower leagues last week - which also included potentially ending the Premiership season if games cannot be completed.

One issue they face at this stage is that Rangers are still in the Europa League, with a second-leg last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen to be completed.

To complete this tie Rangers need their current Europa League squad, which was registered all the way back in January. If the Scottish Premiership ends early, player registrations and contracts will expire on June 30 - they would not be covered under the FIFA contract extension rule - and the transfer window would be expected to operate as normal.

Rangers would face losing key players including, Ianis Hagi, Sheyi Ojo, Florian Kamberi, Andy Halliday and Wes Foderingham. With this scenario, to play the second leg of their Europa League tie in Germany, it would require Rangers to concurrently operate in two separate seasons - something UEFA are very unlikely to support.

FIFA has recommended that associations come up with their own plans on how to extend contracts, to help leagues and clubs complete their remaining fixtures this season. Therefore, if the Premiership season resumes, Rangers can use the rule to negotiate extensions for players whose contracts are due to expire on June 30, for them to continue in domestic and European competition.

The SPFL board has the right to make a decision on bringing the Premiership season to an end but is expected to consult with clubs before going ahead.