Scottish Premiership clubs seeking friendlies dispensation after lockdown update

Scottish Premiership clubs are awaiting guidance from authorities to see if special dispensation will be granted for them to play friendlies this weekend after the government’s latest lockdown update.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland is moving to Phase 3 of the path out of lockdown during Thursday's briefing, which means organised outdoor contact sports can resume from Monday, July 13.

This ruling means that, as it stands, no pre-season friendlies are allowed to take place in Scotland this weekend.

Most Scottish Premiership clubs have games arranged against one another over the weekend. Rangers and Hamilton Accies have a game lined up for Friday, while Hibernian and St Mirren are hoping to play each other at Hibs' East Mains training ground in East Lothian on Saturday.

0:35 New Dundee United manager Micky Mellon says he is delighted to be returning home to Scotland for his first managerial job in Scottish football New Dundee United manager Micky Mellon says he is delighted to be returning home to Scotland for his first managerial job in Scottish football

Clubs are now awaiting guidance from the SPFL, Scottish FA and Scottish Government to see if special dispensation will be granted for them to play the friendlies.

The first minister also announced that live events outdoors with physical distancing can resume not before July 31, which opens the door to the possibility of supporters returning to stadia in limited numbers, with social distancing measures in place.

The Scottish Premiership season is due to start on August 1.

Test events would need to take place before any prospect of fans returning to grounds for competitive matches. The Scottish Rugby Union and Celtic have held talks with the Scottish Government about such a scenario.