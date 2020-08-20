Coronavirus: Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon aims for September opening of stadiums

Games have been played behind closed doors in the Scottish Premiership so far this season

Scottish football stadiums could reopen for spectators from September 14, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Fans have been unable to attend games since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the new Scottish Premiership season beginning behind closed doors.

But in a boost for the SPFL and clubs, Sturgeon indicated during her daily briefing on Thursday that there was a determination to welcome back a limited number of fans but warned that strict social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Aberdeen and Celtic have both had two of their league fixtures postponed due to breaches of coronavirus protocols during the early weeks of the season, which led Sturgeon to warn of another shutdown earlier this month.

"We hope from September 14 sports stadia will be opened although only with a limited number of spectators, and with strict physical distancing in place," Sturgeon said.

"Some professional sports events may be arranged for spectators before then - with Scottish Government agreement - to test the safety of any new arrangements."

The proposal means that the first Old Firm derby of the season between Celtic and Rangers on October 17 would be played in front of a reduced crowd at Parkhead.

More to follow...