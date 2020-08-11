Celtic and Aberdeen matches postponed by Scottish government after coronavirus rule breaches

2:44 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said we should not expect Celtic and Aberdeen to play football over the coming week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said we should not expect Celtic and Aberdeen to play football over the coming week

Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Premiership games have been postponed after high-profile breaches of coronavirus quarantine rules.

The move comes after Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused players of being "incapable of living up to their responsibilities", after Celtic's Boli Bolingoli broke coronavirus quarantine rules before playing in their 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Bolingoli travelled to Spain ahead of the match and did not quarantine on his return - something the club were unaware of until after the game. It came just days after Aberdeen's trip to St Johnstone was called off due to two of their players testing positive for coronavirus.

Eight Dons players later issued public apologies for breaking guidelines by visiting a bar following their opening-day defeat to Rangers on August 1.

Scottish Premiership under threat - a timeline Aug 1: Scottish Premiership season starts. Aberdeen lose opener 1-0 to Rangers. Eight players visit Aberdeen city centre bar after the defeat.

Aug 5: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces lockdown measures to be reimposed in Aberdeen after spike in coronavirus cases.

Aug 7: Aberdeen's match at St Johnstone called off at request of government after two Dons players test positive for coronavirus after bar visit on Aug 1 that breached social distancing rules. Six more players ordered to self-isolate.

Aug 8: Eight Aberdeen players - Jonny Hayes, Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Bruce Anderson - issue apology for bar visit.

Aug 8: Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths reminded of responsibilities after hosting birthday party for his girlfriend that breached government guidelines.

Aug 11: Scottish government threatens to to 'pause' Premiership after news that Celtic's Boli Bolingoli broke quarantine rules. Celtic blast 'irresponsible' Bolingoli and apologise to all clubs.

Aug 11: Following talks between SPFL and Scottish government, Sturgeon says Celtic, Aberdeen fans should not expect to see their sides play in coming week.

Aug 11: Scottish football's Joint Response Group confirms that Aberdeen and Celtic's next two Premiership matches have been postponed.

Celtic were due to face St Mirren on Wednesday, with Aberdeen scheduled to host Hamilton on the same day.

However, both matches have now been postponed - as has Saturday's meeting between Celtic and Aberdeen, following discussions between the Scottish government and the SPFL's Joint Response Group.

Chair of the Joint Response Group, Rod Petrie, warned clubs there would be "no more scope" for further breaches.

"While the decision to postpone these games is deeply regrettable nevertheless in the circumstances it is unavoidable and uncontestable," he said.

"The JRG members were astounded to learn of the recklessness demonstrated by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo in his breach of government public health guidance and football protocols. We echo the sentiments of Celtic FC in their condemnatory statement and commend the club's swiftness in opening a disciplinary investigation.

"That this comes on the back of eight Aberdeen players showing similar disregard for public health is disrespectful not just to every football team-mate, fellow player and colleague but also to every fan in this country. It is also hugely damaging to the image, reputation and sustainability of the game.

"We sympathise with the position this puts the Scottish Government in as the country is tentatively easing its way out of lockdown restrictions.

"We agree wholeheartedly with the unequivocal message relayed to managers and captains by the National Clinical Director for Scotland, Professor Jason Leitch, last night. Clubs and players are in no doubt that there is now no more margin for error and no more scope for further breaches."

The SPFL's chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "We have only been able to restart matches thanks to the enormous efforts and sacrifices of literally thousands of people across the Scottish game.

"For anyone to put that in jeopardy in such a thoughtless and selfish manner is just beyond belief.

"The vast majority of players and officials who have strictly observed the necessary restrictions will rightly see this as a real kick in the teeth.

"Everyone knows that this season's fixture schedule is already horrendously tight without having to reschedule matches because of the irresponsible actions of a handful of players."

Sturgeon: Consider today a yellow card

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned clubs that the Premiership season could be suspended if there are further breaches of coronavirus protocols.

"I don't want the season to be in jeopardy. I don't want people who are not responsible for this to pay the price but we have to be very clear that this situation is not acceptable," she said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We'll set out the conclusion of the talks later today but as a minimum, you should not expect to see Aberdeen or Celtic play over the course of the coming week.

"By putting this as clearly as I can in language that the football world will understand, consider today the yellow card. The next time it will be the red card because you will leave us with absolutely no choice."

Fixture pile-up for Celtic?

Sky Sports News' Charles Paterson:

"This creates a major fixture pile-up for Celtic.

"With these two games postponed, their next scheduled game is the Champions League qualifier next weekend against KR Reykjavik, and there has to be a question mark over that. UEFA will need to make a decision over that, and the Scottish government might have something to say about that too.

"The next scheduled SPFL game is August 22, with Celtic going to Dundee United. By then, they could be some way behind Rangers and other teams in the Premiership, so this is a major headache for Neil Lennon and for Celtic.

"But I think this is an embarrassment, more than anything, for Celtic at the moment."