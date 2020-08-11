Steven Gerrard: Scottish government's warning over halting Premiership season a 'wake-up call'

1:24 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says if there are more mistakes over breaking coronavirus rules, the season will be stopped Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says if there are more mistakes over breaking coronavirus rules, the season will be stopped

Steven Gerrard says the Scottish government's warning that it could pause the Premiership season after another breach of the coronavirus rules should serve as a "wake-up call".

The government made the threat after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli travelled to Spain and then failed to quarantine - something his club only discovered after he played in their draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The situation arose just days after Aberdeen's match away to St Johnstone was postponed due to two of their players contracting coronavirus.

It transpired the two that tested positive were part of a group of eight players that visited a bar after Aberdeen's opening-day defeat against Rangers. All eight had to self-isolate and later apologised.

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli failed to quarantine after returning from Spain

Gerrard - who was part of a meeting with Scottish government officials on Monday where the safety protocols around coronavirus were again highlighted - said: "It is a wake-up call and a strong message from the government and also a reminder of what could happen if mistakes continue to happen.

"It is a concern and it is a worry because if mistakes continue to happen there's no doubt that the football season will be cancelled. That's not what I want or what anyone wants at Rangers.

"I don't think we're putting any extra measures in but what we are doing is going to remind everyone of our responsibility and our behaviours during this time.

"Up to now I think everyone's done extremely well here at Rangers. The medical department have been fantastic ever since lockdown really, keeping us updated of the situation.

"But it's just reminders really, to the players and to the staff, that we have to behave in the right way and keep doing the right things."

'Normal for Morelos to be distracted'

Gerrard also again addressed the future of Alfredo Morelos, who he previously admitted had had his "head turned" by interest from Lille, and confirmed he will be in the squad for the visit of St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Alfredo Morelos has been strongly linked with Lille this summer

Gerrard praised Morelos' performance after he scored twice in their win over St Mirren last weekend, but warned the Colombian striker to continue showing "respect" for Rangers while his future remains undecided.

"100 per cent he's a Rangers player," said Gerrard. "I think you could see that in his performance the other day. He was really, really strong from the first minute to the last.

"He's a big player for us - he's very important. Nothing's changed in terms of his situation so he'll be in the squad for tomorrow's game.

"It's only normal that players' heads turn when there's so much noise in the outside, in terms of the media. When players know that there's other teams chasing them - big teams - I think it's pretty normal.

"So we understand it and we respect the situation that Alfredo's in. But the important thing is he respect the supporters here at Rangers, he respects the club and continues to keep doing his job in the right way."

