Scottish League Cup: Kelty Hearts handed tough draw in group stages

Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts have been given a tough Scottish League Cup group stage draw

Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts have been handed a tough task in the Scottish League Cup after the draw was made for the group stages on Monday.

Barry Ferguson's side will face Scottish Premiership teams St Johnstone and Dundee United in Group C, along with Peterhead and Brechin City.

Brora Rangers, winners of last season's Highland League, were drawn in Group B, which also includes top division side Hibernian and Dundee, who finished third in a strong Scottish Championship last season.

Hearts, who will start the 2020/21 campaign in the second tier after they were relegated, are in Group A, which also contains Inverness of the Scottish Premiership.

Defending champions Celtic, along with Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen - all involved in European action - do not enter the competition until the knockout stages get underway in late November.

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer (left) and Christopher Jullien pose with the Scottish League Cup trophy they won at Hampden last season

Scottish League Cup group stage draw:

Group A - Hearts, Inverness CT, Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers, East Fife

Group B - Hibernian, Dundee, Forfar Athletic, Brora Rangers, Cove Rangers

Group C - St Johnstone, Dundee United, Peterhead, Brechin City, Kelty Hearts

Group D - Ross County, Arbroath, Elgin City, Stirling Albion, Montrose

Group E - Kilmarnock, Dunfermline Athletic, Clyde, Dumbarton, Falkirk

Group F - Hamilton Academical, Ayr United, Stranraer, Albion Rovers, Annan Athletic

Group G - St Mirren, Morton, Queen of the South, Partick Thistle, Queen's Park

Group H - Livingston, Alloa Athletic, Stenhousemuir, Airdrieonians, Edinburgh City

The opening round of matches are scheduled to take place on Tuesday October 6.