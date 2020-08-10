Scottish League Cup: Kelty Hearts handed tough draw in group stages
Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen come into the competition at the knockout stages due to their Champions League and Europa League commitments
Last Updated: 10/08/20 5:19pm
Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts have been handed a tough task in the Scottish League Cup after the draw was made for the group stages on Monday.
Barry Ferguson's side will face Scottish Premiership teams St Johnstone and Dundee United in Group C, along with Peterhead and Brechin City.
Brora Rangers, winners of last season's Highland League, were drawn in Group B, which also includes top division side Hibernian and Dundee, who finished third in a strong Scottish Championship last season.
Hearts, who will start the 2020/21 campaign in the second tier after they were relegated, are in Group A, which also contains Inverness of the Scottish Premiership.
Defending champions Celtic, along with Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen - all involved in European action - do not enter the competition until the knockout stages get underway in late November.
Scottish League Cup group stage draw:
Group A - Hearts, Inverness CT, Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers, East Fife
Group B - Hibernian, Dundee, Forfar Athletic, Brora Rangers, Cove Rangers
Group C - St Johnstone, Dundee United, Peterhead, Brechin City, Kelty Hearts
Group D - Ross County, Arbroath, Elgin City, Stirling Albion, Montrose
Group E - Kilmarnock, Dunfermline Athletic, Clyde, Dumbarton, Falkirk
Group F - Hamilton Academical, Ayr United, Stranraer, Albion Rovers, Annan Athletic
Group G - St Mirren, Morton, Queen of the South, Partick Thistle, Queen's Park
Group H - Livingston, Alloa Athletic, Stenhousemuir, Airdrieonians, Edinburgh City
The opening round of matches are scheduled to take place on Tuesday October 6.