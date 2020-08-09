Champions League: Celtic to play KR Reykjavik in first qualifying round
Single-leg match to be played on 18 or 19 August; Watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic from 3:30pm, live on Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 09/08/20 12:16pm
Celtic have been drawn at home to Icelandic champions KR Reykjavik in the first qualifying round for the Champions League.
The Hoops played Reykjavik in qualifying for the tournament in the 2014-15 season and won 5-0 on aggregate.
- Get Sky Sports - All channels £23 a month
- Scottish Premiership fixtures | results | table
- Scottish Premiership - latest news and features
The first round of qualifying for the Champions League will be played on a single-leg basis to ensure the qualification process is completed in time for the group stages of the 2020-21 competition.
Celtic Park will likely host the game on August 18 or 19, but there is still a possibility the fixture could be staged at a neutral venue.
Kilmarnock vs Celtic
August 9, 2020, 3:30pm
Live on
The Reykjavik match will be the first of four qualifying rounds Neil Lennon's side will have to progress through to make it to the group stages.
The draw for the second qualifying round will be made on Monday with those ties due to be played on August 25 or 26.
Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports
Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm
Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm
Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm
Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm
Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm