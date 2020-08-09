Champions League: Celtic to play KR Reykjavik in first qualifying round

Celtic's bid for qualification for the Champions League begins with a tie against KR Reykjavik

Celtic have been drawn at home to Icelandic champions KR Reykjavik in the first qualifying round for the Champions League.

The Hoops played Reykjavik in qualifying for the tournament in the 2014-15 season and won 5-0 on aggregate.

The first round of qualifying for the Champions League will be played on a single-leg basis to ensure the qualification process is completed in time for the group stages of the 2020-21 competition.

Celtic Park will likely host the game on August 18 or 19, but there is still a possibility the fixture could be staged at a neutral venue.

The Reykjavik match will be the first of four qualifying rounds Neil Lennon's side will have to progress through to make it to the group stages.

The draw for the second qualifying round will be made on Monday with those ties due to be played on August 25 or 26.

