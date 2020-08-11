Boli Bolingoli criticised by Celtic manager Neil Lennon for breaking quarantine rules

4:17 Celtic boss Neil Lennon says everyone at the club is shocked and appalled at Boli Bolingoli's disregard for coronavirus protocols Celtic boss Neil Lennon says everyone at the club is shocked and appalled at Boli Bolingoli's disregard for coronavirus protocols

Neil Lennon has strongly condemned Boli Bolingoli's "selfish" behaviour after his trip to Spain resulted in Celtic's next two Scottish Premiership fixtures being postponed.

Bolingoli went to Spain last week, meaning he should have quarantined for 14 days upon his return. However, he did not inform Celtic of his trip and played in their 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock last Sunday.

Celtic have apologised for Bolingoli's actions - which they described as "beyond explanation" - and say they will take disciplinary action against the Belgian left-back.

Lennon did not hold back when questioned about Bolingoli's behaviour, saying: "Unbeknown to us until yesterday, Bolingoli took a flight to Spain on the Monday and then flew back in on the Tuesday. One day in Spain, there's no logic in that.

"And then decided to keep it to himself, didn't tell anybody, trained all week, put everybody at risk in this bubble that we have created here and then obviously was a part of the squad, played on Sunday, put everybody at risk - the Kilmarnock players as well, the Kilmarnock staff - and then obviously the story broke yesterday and then he came clean.

"In terms of club responsibility, we have apologised to all the other clubs in the division and the footballing support as a whole.

"We were absolutely livid, appalled. The club have been at the forefront of maintaining good practice, the protocols all in place, trying to get the game up and running and we have been bitterly and sorely let down by the selfish actions of one individual."

Scottish Premiership under threat - a timeline Aug 1: Scottish Premiership season starts. Aberdeen lose opener 1-0 to Rangers. Eight players visit Aberdeen city centre bar after the defeat.

Scottish Premiership season starts. Aberdeen lose opener 1-0 to Rangers. Eight players visit Aberdeen city centre bar after the defeat. Aug 5: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces lockdown measures to be reimposed in Aberdeen after spike in coronavirus cases.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces lockdown measures to be reimposed in Aberdeen after spike in coronavirus cases. Aug 7: Aberdeen's match at St Johnstone called off at request of government after two Dons players test positive for coronavirus after bar visit on Aug 1 that breached social distancing rules. Six more players ordered to self-isolate.

Aberdeen's match at St Johnstone called off at request of government after two Dons players test positive for coronavirus after bar visit on Aug 1 that breached social distancing rules. Six more players ordered to self-isolate. Aug 8: Eight Aberdeen players - Jonny Hayes, Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Bruce Anderson - issue apology for bar visit.

Eight Aberdeen players - Jonny Hayes, Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Bruce Anderson - issue apology for bar visit. Aug 8: Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths reminded of responsibilities after hosting birthday party for his girlfriend that breached government guidelines.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths reminded of responsibilities after hosting birthday party for his girlfriend that breached government guidelines. Aug 11: Scottish government threatens to 'pause' the Premiership after news emerges that Celtic's Boli Bolingoli broke quarantine rules.

The situation came just days after Aberdeen's trip to St Johnstone was called off due to two of their players testing positive for coronavirus, with an additional six players being forced to self-isolate.

It transpired the eight players had gone to a bar following Aberdeen's defeat to Rangers on the opening day of the Premiership season, despite the city being under a partial lockdown following a local outbreak of coronavirus.

The actions of Bolingoli and the eight Aberdeen players has led to both of Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Premiership fixtures being postponed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said any further breaches of protocol regarding coronavirus by players could lead to the season being suspended, saying: "By putting this is as clearly as I can in language that the football world will understand, consider today the yellow card.

"The next time it will be the red card because you will leave us with absolutely no choice."

Celtic condemn Bolingoli's 'stupidity'

Celtic condemned the actions of the defender in a lengthy statement on Tuesday, saying: "Celtic Football Club unreservedly condemns and apologises for the behaviour of the player Boli Bolingoli in travelling to Spain without informing the club and in failing to observe quarantine restrictions.

"It is difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action in current circumstances and we find it beyond explanation. The club will take immediate action through our own disciplinary procedures.

"Celtic are in touch with every SPFL club today, and with all relevant authorities, to apologise for the fact that one of our employees has created so much additional difficulty through his actions.

"All of our playing and backroom staff have been tested twice for COVID-19 since this incident and all, including the player in question, have tested negative. While this comes as a relief to all concerned, it in no way diminishes the seriousness or stupidity of the player's actions.

"Since the COVID-19 crisis began, we have had a safe and healthy squad of players, recording not one positive test. As a club, we have worked tirelessly to ensure a sustained, safe environment for all.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who was part of a meeting with Scottish government officials on Monday where the safety protocols around coronavirus were again highlighted, described the warning as a "wake-up call".

Speaking to the media ahead of St Johnstone's visit on Wednesday, he said: "It is a wake-up call and a strong message from the government and also a reminder of what could happen if mistakes continue to happen.

"It is a concern and it is a worry because if mistakes continue to happen there's no doubt that the football season will be cancelled. That's not what I want or what anyone wants at Rangers.

"I don't think we're putting any extra measures in but what we are doing is going to remind everyone of our responsibility and our behaviours during this time.

"Up to now I think everyone's done extremely well here at Rangers. The medical department have been fantastic ever since lockdown really, keeping us updated of the situation.

"But it's just reminders really, to the players and to the staff, that we have to behave in the right way and keep doing the right things."

