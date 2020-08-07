Coronavirus: Aberdeen's match at St Johnstone postponed after positive tests

Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership match at St Johnstone on Saturday has been called off after two Dons players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six more Aberdeen players had been ordered to self-isolate, having been in contact with one of the individuals who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon accused the players of "blatantly" breaking the rules by visiting a bar on Saturday evening following their opening game of the season against Rangers.

Scottish football authorities confirmed the postponement of the match following a meeting with the government on Friday morning, with all parties keen to avoid the possibility of spreading the virus to Perth, where the match was set to take place.

