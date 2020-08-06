Hearts and Partick Thistle fined £2500 by the Scottish Football Association for taking court action

Hearts will be playing in the Championship this season

Hearts and Partick Thistle have each been fined £2500 by the Scottish Football Association for taking the SPFL to court to fight their relegation.

The pair were fined following a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing.

The SFA's disciplinary rule 78 states that "no member shall take a dispute which is referable to arbitration to a court of law except as expressly permitted."

Both clubs wanted to reverse their relegation after the 2019-20 season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearts were bottom of the Scottish Premiership, while Partick Thistle were bottom of the Championship with both clubs being relegated when the season was decided on a points per game average.

A three-person panel ruled against the clubs last week after the Court of Session referred the case to the SFA's arbitration process.

At a disciplinary tribunal on Thursday, the SFA decided to fine both clubs for taking legal action against the SPFL in Scotland's supreme civil court in Edinburgh.

Hearts were four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership when the season was suspended on March 13, resulting in their second relegation in six years.