Alfredo Morelos: Steven Gerrard says Rangers striker's 'head has been turned' amid transfer speculation

0:57 Steven Gerrard was not keen to elaborate after saying Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has had his 'head turned' by transfer speculation Steven Gerrard was not keen to elaborate after saying Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has had his 'head turned' by transfer speculation

Steven Gerrard admits Alfredo Morelos has had his head turned following Rangers' exit from the Europa League.

Morelos started Rangers' last-16 second leg with Bayer Leverkusen, which they lost 1-0 (4-1 on aggregate).

The Colombian's future at Rangers has been the subject of speculation in recent months, with Ligue 1 club Lille interested in the forward.

Morelos has started Rangers' first two matches of the season but Gerrard admits his striker must stay focused.

"Everyone knows Alfredo (Morelos) has had his head turned," Gerrard told BT Sport in his post-match interview. "There is no denying that. We just move forward and my focus is on the team and the players that want to be here.

Morelos jostles for possession at the Bay Arena on Thursday

"If a bid comes that the board likes and the player tells me face-to-face he wants to go, then we'll see what happens.

"He's professional enough to block the noise out. He hasn't had the best of games tonight but we haven't as a team either.

"There's no finger pointing tonight on anyone's performance but Alfredo needs to remain focused."

In his post-match press conference, Gerrard was less forthcoming in his answer about Morelos.

He said: "You've asked enough questions on that. A lot of players under-performed, I don't think it's the time to pick anyone out.

"I won't be talking about any individuals tonight."

On Tuesday, Rangers announced the signings of strikers Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht and Cedric Itten from St Gallen.

Alfredo Morelos (L) and Jermain Defoe during a Rangers training session

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe insists Alfredo Morelos is focused and training well despite reports linking the Colombia international with a move away from the club this summer.

Morelos has been the subject of speculation in recent months, while Rangers completed the signings of former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht and forward Cedric Itten from St Gallen earlier this week, raising further doubts about Morelos' future. But Defoe says his team-mate has dealt with the speculation well.

"He's dealt with it quite well," Defoe said. "You would never look at him and think 'he's got it at the back of his mind, he's not training well, he's confused or anxious', he's just been normal to be honest."

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.