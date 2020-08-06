Scottish Premiership News

More from Football

Coronavirus: Aberdeen player tests positive ahead of St Johnstone trip

Watch St Johnstone vs Aberdeen from 12pm on Saturday live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12.30pm

Last Updated: 06/08/20 2:43pm

An Aberdeen player has tested positive for coronavirus
An Aberdeen player has tested positive for coronavirus

An Aberdeen player has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their trip to St Johnstone on Saturday.

A jump in fresh coronavirus cases has forced Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon into ordering a fresh round of restrictions on Aberdeen, creating concern that the new Scottish Premiership season could be disrupted.

Scottish Premiership clubs have been given an exemption which has allowed them to resume training and playing matches.

Under the terms of that exemption, players and team staff members are operating in a bubble and must undergo testing twice a week to ensure any fresh outbreaks are quickly caught and traced.

The latest round of results, released by Scottish football's Joint Response Group on Tuesday, saw 1,274 tests carried out - with no positive results recorded.

