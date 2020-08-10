Albian Ajeti: West Ham forward in Glasgow to complete Celtic loan

West Ham striker Albian Ajeti is in Glasgow to complete his loan move to Celtic.

The Switzerland international and his agent are finalising terms with the Scottish champions on Monday and he is due to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours.

Celtic's move for the 23-year-old, who only joined West Ham last summer, was in jeopardy two weeks ago when Ajeti asked for more time to consider his options, while on holiday in Sardinia.

But Sky Sports News understands a personal intervention by boss Neil Lennon convinced Ajeti to choose Celtic, after a host of Premier League and European clubs were also interested.

West Ham striker Albian Ajeti failed to score in his first season at the Hammers

It is believed the deal includes an option to buy at the end of the loan, for a fee of around £5m.

Ajeti was a target for Championship side Brentford last summer but wanted to move to the Premier League from Basel, where he had emerged as one of the Swiss league's best strikers.

He had scored 37 goals for them but failed to register for the Hammers last season as he struggled for minutes under both Manuel Pellegrini and David Moyes, making a total of only 12 appearances.