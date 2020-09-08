Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock and Ross County vs Celtic to have 300 fans in attendance

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock and Ross County vs Celtic will have 300 home fans at each game after the Scottish government approved the fixtures as pilot matches.

The two matches will be the first Scottish Premiership games in front of spectators since the coronavirus shutdown, although Murrayfield staged a test event with spectators in August when Edinburgh hosted Glasgow Warriors in a PRO14 rugby union game.

Scottish Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, Joe FitzPatrick, indicated last month that up to three pilot events could take place with spectators in the Scottish Premiership on the weekend of September 12.

Aberdeen, who confirmed their tickets will be allocated based on a ballot for season-ticket holders, also said that confirmation of a follow-up test event for 750 season ticket holders against Motherwell on September 20 is expected "later this week".

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell said it will be a 'huge boost' for him and the players to have some fans in the stadium for their game against Celtic this weekend.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We are pleased to have received confirmation of pilot events at two Scottish Premiership fixtures on 12 September and I would like to thank the respective home clubs - and indeed all 12 Premiership clubs - for the comprehensive Return to Supporting plans.

"We look forward to building on the successful all-sport supporter pilot at Murrayfield and I know that clubs take the responsibility for the safe return of supporters seriously. This is another significant step forward for Scottish football and I reiterate the importance of fans to our national game.

"The JRG will continue to liaise with all clubs, and especially the home clubs, in the coming week to ensure all protocols and guidance are adhered to and that fans can look forward to a phased return to supporting their respective teams."

Bryson to leave Aberdeen

Craig Bryson has started just six league games since joining from Derby last year

Craig Bryson is set to leave Aberdeen by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old midfielder was locked in negotiations with the club to terminate his contract on Monday night.

Bryson joined the Dons on a free transfer from Derby last summer, but has had limited opportunities with the Premiership side due to recurring ankle injuries.

Ross County reject Stewart bids

Ross Stewart was on target 11 times for Ross County last season

Ross County, meanwhile, have turned down two offers for striker Ross Stewart.

Head coach Stuart Kettlewell told Sky Sports News the club has rejected the approaches for Stewart, believed to be from Rotherham, describing them as "nowhere near the valuation of the player".

Stewart, who is out of contract at the end of the season, scored 11 goals last season for County, and has netted twice in the opening six league games of the current campaign.