Livingston 1-0 Ross County: Jon Guthrie goal lifts Livingston off bottom of Scottish Premiership table

Livingston moved off the bottom of the Premiership table with a narrow 1-0 victory over 10-man Ross County.

Jon Guthrie's header after 64 minutes proved to be the only goal of a scrappy game and helped lift Gary Holt's men up to 10th spot.

County, who barely created a chance of note, lost Carl Tremarco to a red card for a second booking early in the second half.

Livingston made three changes from the team beaten by Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their previous match. In came Efe Ambrose, Julien Serrano, and Lars Lokotsch, with Jack Fitzwater, Jack McMillan and Jason Holt dropping out. There was no place in the matchday squad for new signing Anthony Stokes.

County, in turn, made two changes to the starting line-up following their 1-1 draw with St Mirren. Harry Paton and Josh Reid dropped to the bench, their places taken by Tremarco and Keith Watson.

Image: Ross County's Carl Tremarco trudges off after being red-carded at Livingston

The home side enjoyed the first chance of the game and really ought to have moved in front. Nicky Devlin sent over an enticing ball from the right and Scott Pittman somehow scooped it over the bar from six yards.

It was a first half of few chances. Iain Vigurs fired in a long-range kick for the visitors that was easily held, while Lokotsch miscontrolled the ball in the box in a rare scoring opportunity for Livingston.

The German almost atoned before the interval. Alan Forrest crossed from the right and Lokotsch's header beat goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw but struck the top of the crossbar.

County could have got their noses in front right before the break but Billy McKay's header from a Vigurs corner drifted just wide of target.

Image: Guthrie makes it 1-0 to Livingston against Ross County

The visitors' task got tougher just seven minutes into the second period. Tremarco caught Devlin late outside the box and referee John Beaton did not hesitate to show him a second yellow card.

County made two substitutions and switched to a 4-4-1 formation to try to stem the Livingston pressure, but chances still came and full-back Serrano had a volley well saved.

The Frenchman was involved again when the home side moved in front after 64 minutes, sending in a cross after a short corner that was headed in by Guthrie from close range.

Livingston kept pushing for a second and substitute Jason Holt had a low drive well saved by Laidlaw.

What the managers said

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I can't complain about [that] sending off but I can about the goal. I believe Guthrie's fouled Ross Stewart.

"In the first half, Ross has fouled Guthrie which is fine. But if he's given the first one as a foul he has to give the second one as a foul too.

"You speak about levels of consistency and how you address or speak to someone. I have got myself involved with the referee at the end there but I am not having someone speak to me with such arrogance.

"He sent me off because I lost my cool but I approach people in the right manner and when someone treats you like a second-class citizen then I won't be having that.

Image: Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell dishes out instructions on the touchline

"Tensions are high, passions are high. I want my team to win, I want my team to come here and get something out of the game. But when I go and ask the referee about the scenario and he tells you, 'away you go, you're clutching at straws', then that becomes a wee bit of an annoyance to me.

"As I say, I don't link this to every official because not every official speaks to you like that."

Livingston manager Gary Holt said: "I've talked openly this week with the players that I wanted an ugly, 1-0 win and we got that. With the chances we created we should have scored more but I got my win. The last thing I said to them before the start of the game was to make sure they came back in with the three points.

"I didn't care how they did it as long as they did. We needed a reward today for the work we had done in the first month. We needed to get something out of the game and we got that."

What's next?

The Scottish Premiership is back in action in two weeks' time as the league halts for the international break. Livingston will host Hamilton on Saturday September 12 (kick-off 3pm) while Ross County will host Celtic on the same day (kick-off 3pm).