Celtic: Paris Saint-Germain reject loan offer for Mitchel Bakker

Mitchel Bakker joined Paris Saint-Germain from Ajax last year

Celtic have had a loan offer for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Mitchel Bakker rejected.

However, the Champions League finalists have not completely shut the door on a potential deal with Celtic.

Bakker, 20, came through the youth system at Ajax before joining PSG in 2019. He made three starts for the French champions last season.

Celtic and PSG have had a good business relationship in recent years, with loan deals for Timothy Weah and Odsonne Edouard - the latter becoming a permanent signing for £9m.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that Celtic's priority in this transfer window is to sign a left-back.

They would also like to bolster their central defensive options and add a winger.

Celtic have made contact with Sampdoria for defender Omar Colley and Philadelphia Union regarding USA international Mark McKenzie.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

