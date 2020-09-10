Coronavirus: Scotland delay plans to allow fans back to sporting events

0:43 Celtic captain Scott Brown talks about the experience of no fans inside stadiums, and the prospect of playing at Ross County who will allow 300 home fans into their ground at a test event Celtic captain Scott Brown talks about the experience of no fans inside stadiums, and the prospect of playing at Ross County who will allow 300 home fans into their ground at a test event

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the return of fans to Scottish sports stadiums has been delayed until October 5 at the earliest due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

However, Saturday's Scottish Premiership test events - Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock and Ross County against Celtic - will go ahead as planned with 300 home fans in attendance.

Sturgeon says "further pilot events will be judged on a case-by-case basis" and that plans to allow larger crowds from Monday (September 14) will have to be shelved for at least a further three weeks, as they would risk further spread of coronavirus.

She said the decision to delay planned reopenings of venues, "means unfortunately spectators will not be able to return to sports stadia and other venues over the next three weeks", with a new indicative date given of October 5.

The decision also affects theatres, live music venues and indoor soft play facilities.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says delays announced to the planned reopening of venues are 'not welcome' but 'necessary'

Sturgeon said that, given the rise in Covid-19 cases - which increased by 161 in the past 24 hours to 22,039 - putting these moves back is "the only responsible decision we can reach".

She added: "The pause in our routemap and the new restrictions I have outlined today are not welcome. I know that.

"The Scottish Government did not want to have to impose them but they are necessary.

"And they reflect the fact that Scotland - like the rest of the UK, Europe and the world - is currently in a precarious position."

But she insisted that the country was "in a much better position than in late March", saying prevalence of the virus was lower than then and that the rise in cases was "not as rapid" as earlier in the year.

"We still have grounds for cautious hope," said Sturgeon. "But we have no grounds for complacency."