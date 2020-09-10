St Mirren player goes into self-isolation after positive coronavirus test

A St Mirren player is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

St Mirren players and staff are due to undergo a fresh round of testing on Thursday but, as it stands, Saturday's Scottish Premiership match at home to Hibernian will go ahead as planned.

St Mirren were at the centre of a case in July when seven members of staff tested positive - but six of those were found later to be false positive tests.

A club statement on Thursday read: "Following our recent round of testing, St Mirren Football Club can confirm that a member of the first-team has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The player is currently self-isolating in line with government guidance and, as a result, will be unavailable for our match against Hibernian.

"The club has complied robustly with the official testing and hygiene regime, using a private testing facility in accordance with the Scottish Government and the SPFL/SFA Joint Response Group protocols.

"Everyone at the club wishes the player a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once he is fit and ready."

The local authority of Renfrewshire, which includes the town of Paisley where St Mirren are based, is currently subject to tighter Scottish Government controls, with residents prevented from welcoming visitors into their homes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce on Thursday whether the planned phased return of supporters into Scottish grounds, pencilled in from September 14, can go ahead.

On Wednesday she indicated she would be prepared to halt those plans, given the recent rise of cases in certain areas of Scotland.