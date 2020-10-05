Kyle Magennis: Hibernian sign St Mirren captain on five-year deal

Hibernian have signed St Mirren captain Kyle Magennis on a five-year deal.

The former Scotland U21 international joins high-flying Hibs for an undisclosed fee and becomes their seventh new arrival of the summer.

Magennis, 22, is reunited with Hibs boss Jack Ross, who handed him his St Mirren debut as an 18-year-old in the Scottish Championship in 2016.

"Kyle is someone who impressed me from the first time I worked with him and he's progressed really well since I gave him his debut," Ross told the club's website.

Image: Magennis was St Mirren's captain

"If there is a profile of the kind of player we are looking to bring to the club to add to the group then Kyle fits it.

"He is young, hungry, can play in a number of positions and has plenty room for improvement. Importantly, he is someone who wants to improve.

"On top of that, he's someone who has shown leadership qualities from an early age. You can never have too many of those types."

Hibs have made a strong start to the Scottish Premiership season and sit third - just six points behind leaders Rangers - after 10 games. St Mirren are just one place off the bottom with seven points.

"I'm really happy to be a Hibernian player," Magennis told the club's website.

"Everyone knows what St Mirren means to me as a club - in terms of giving me an opportunity to begin with and my overall development - but this was a challenge that excited me and that I really wanted to take on.

"I know what the gaffer and the coaching staff expect, and they know how to get the best out of me.

"The team has enjoyed a great start to the new season, and I want to play my part to see how far we can take it.

"It's an exciting time to be joining the club."

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.