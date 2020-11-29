Coronavirus: Rangers confirm defender Filip Helander has tested positive

Filip Helander becomes Rangers' first confirmed case of coronavirus; the defender will definitely be absent for their Europa League clash with Standard Liege and their Premiership game with Ross County

By PA

Sunday 29 November 2020 17:23, UK

Filip Helander has tested positive for coronavirus
Image: Filip Helander has tested positive for coronavirus

Rangers defender Filip Helander is self-isolating after becoming the first Ibrox player to test positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

The Sweden centre-back was missing from Steven Gerrard's team for their Scottish League Cup game at Falkirk on Sunday.

The club announced on Twitter that the 27-year-old has become the club's first confirmed coronavirus case.

He will also have to sit out their Europa League clash with Standard Liege as well as next Sunday's Premiership trip to Ross County.

A club statement said: "Rangers can confirm that Filip Helander has returned a positive test for Covid-19. He will self isolate in line with government guidelines.

"We wish Filip well and look forward to his return to our squad."

Helander will self-isolate and will definitely miss matches against Standard Liege and Ross County
Image: Helander will self-isolate and will definitely miss matches against Standard Liege and Ross County

It comes as Ibrox youngster Nathan Patterson is currently self-isolating after being deemed a close contact following an outbreak among the Scotland Under-21 squad.

George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are also serving seven-match bans after breaching coronavirus guidelines by attending a house party earlier this month.

