Rangers duo Jordan Jones and George Edmundson given seven-game bans for COVID rules break

Rangers players Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been handed seven-game bans by the SFA for breaking coronavirus protocols.

Northern Ireland winger Jones and defender Edmundson had already been given a two-week suspension by Rangers and were also issued with fixed penalties by police called out to break up the early-hours get-together in Glasgow's west end.

Now, the SFA has hit the players with additional penalties after charging the pair over the incident.

The seven-match domestic ban means they will be unavailable for a number of key games, including Sunday's match with Aberdeen - live on Sky Sports.

2:21 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton.

Jones and Edmundson will be free to return to action for Steven Gerrard's team for the December 30 clash with St Mirren.

Edmundson has played 15 times for Rangers first team this season, with Jones turning out four times for Gers.