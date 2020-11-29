Betfred Cup quarter-final draw: Rangers go to St Mirren, Ross County face Livingston

Ross County's reward for knocking out Betfred Cup holders Celtic is a quarter-final trip to managerless Livingston.

Stuart Kettlewell's side stunned Celtic 2-0 at Parkhead to hand under-pressure Neil Lennon and his team their first domestic cup defeat in 36 games.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will now be the favourites to lift the Ibrox club's first major trophy since 2011 after hammering Falkirk 4-0.

But Rangers will have to survive a trip to Paisley to face St Mirren if they are to book a Hampden slot for the semi-finals.

Image: Jermain Defoe opened the scoring for Rangers in their 4-0 cup win at Falkirk on Sunday

Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin said: "Great - it's another away tie which we will have to give full respect and full attention to once it comes round.

"Of course we'll feel that's another winnable game again but we won't look beyond it. We'll prepare for it once it comes around and fingers crossed we can do another professional job like we did today."

The other last-eight clashes see Championship side Alloa hosting Jack Ross' Hibernian, while Dunfermline will welcome St Johnstone to East End Park.

Betfred Cup quarter-final draw

St Mirren vs Rangers

Alloa Athletic vs Hibernian

Livingston vs Ross County

Dunfermline Athletic vs St Johnstone

The ties will take place across three nights between December 15-17.