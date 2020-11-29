Betfred Cup quarter-final draw: Rangers go to St Mirren, Ross County face Livingston

Rangers face a trip to St. Mirren in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup; Ross County's reward for knocking out Celtic is an away tie against Livingston. The games will take place across three nights between December 15-17

By PA Media

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Sunday 29 November 2020 20:21, UK

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard applauds during the Scottish Premiership match against Hamilton at Ibrox
Image: Steven Gerrard's Rangers are the favourites to win the competition

Ross County's reward for knocking out Betfred Cup holders Celtic is a quarter-final trip to managerless Livingston.

Stuart Kettlewell's side stunned Celtic 2-0 at Parkhead to hand under-pressure Neil Lennon and his team their first domestic cup defeat in 36 games.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will now be the favourites to lift the Ibrox club's first major trophy since 2011 after hammering Falkirk 4-0.

But Rangers will have to survive a trip to Paisley to face St Mirren if they are to book a Hampden slot for the semi-finals.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers scores their team&#39;s first goal during the Betfred Cup match between Falkirk and Rangers FC at Falkirk Community Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Falkirk, Scotland
Image: Jermain Defoe opened the scoring for Rangers in their 4-0 cup win at Falkirk on Sunday

Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin said: "Great - it's another away tie which we will have to give full respect and full attention to once it comes round.

Trending

"Of course we'll feel that's another winnable game again but we won't look beyond it. We'll prepare for it once it comes around and fingers crossed we can do another professional job like we did today."

The other last-eight clashes see Championship side Alloa hosting Jack Ross' Hibernian, while Dunfermline will welcome St Johnstone to East End Park.

Also See:

Betfred Cup quarter-final draw

  • St Mirren vs Rangers
  • Alloa Athletic vs Hibernian
  • Livingston vs Ross County
  • Dunfermline Athletic vs St Johnstone

The ties will take place across three nights between December 15-17.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office