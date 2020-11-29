Neil Lennon says it's too early for Celtic to sack him despite Betfred Cup exit

Neil Lennon says it is too early for the Celtic board to sack him and feels he deserves time to turn things around.

Ross County piled more pressure on Lennon by knocking Celtic out of the Betfred Cup on Sunday, after which fans gathered outside Celtic Park to call for Lennon's departure.

Lennon could hear the shouts as he walked into his post-match media conference, in which he said: "It doesn't make me feel good, obviously. We are not in a good moment.

"The game is a small microcosm of the run we are on; penalty and set-play. We have given the opposition free hits."

There was a heavy police presence at Celtic Park as they sought to deal with the protesting fans, and security officials asked reporters to leave following Lennon's press conference.

Asked what he would say to the supporters who were calling for his exit, Lennon said: "What can I say? That's their opinion.

"It's been rumbling for a while. It doesn't matter what I say or what sort of bravado I put on. It won't wash. I have to turn it round with results. I can only do that with the players."

When asked if he would understand if the Celtic board took the decision to remove him on Sunday evening, Lennon responded: "No, I think it's too soon for that.

"We have lost one trophy, that's gone. Our priority is the league, it always is, every time we come into a season.

"We are out of Europe, so it's not been great, but there's plenty of time to turn it around. But it's alright me saying that, we have to show it with action now.

"I think I should get more time at it but if not, then so be it."

The Hoops crashed out of the Europa League with two Group H games remaining on Thursday night after their second 4-1 defeat by Sparta Prague this month left them with just one point.

On Friday, Lennon spoke about having the "full support" of chief executive Peter Lawwell and major shareholder Dermot Desmond despite mounting pressure over his tenure.

The former Celtic captain, in his second spell as manager, said he was "hugely" encouraged by the support of the club's powerbrokers.

Following two wins in 10 in all competitions, Celtic are 11 points behind Rangers at the top of the Premiership - albeit with two games in hand - and a section of the Parkhead support have made it clear they want their manager to go.