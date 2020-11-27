Neil Lennon says he has 'full support' from Celtic's Peter Lawwell and Dermot Desmond

Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed he has the "full support" of chief executive Peter Lawwell and major shareholder Dermot Desmond despite mounting pressure over his tenure.

The Hoops crashed out of the Europa League with two Group H games remaining on Thursday night after their second 4-1 defeat by Sparta Prague this month left them with one point.

Following two wins in nine in all competitions, Celtic are 11 points behind Rangers at the top of the Premiership - albeit with two games in hand - and a section of the Parkhead support have made it clear they want their manager to go.

Ahead of the Betfred Cup tie against Ross County at Parkhead on Sunday, Lennon said: "I have had a long chat with Peter and Dermot Desmond today, we are totally united, totally together and totally determined that we will make it into a good season.

"I speak to Dermot maybe twice a week so I spoke to the two of them today on a Zoom call this morning and we are trying to find solutions to what we can do better, not just for the first team but all around the club, and it was a very productive conversation and I have their full support."

1:32 Lennon admits Celtic are going through a sticky patch but called for 'a sense of perspective' amid the growing scrutiny surrounding his position as manager

The former Celtic captain, in his second spell as manager, is "hugely" encouraged by the support of the club's powerbrokers.

However, Lennon was not surprised by their stance "because of the relationship I have had with them as a player and a manager, in my first spell and certainly in my second spell".

He added: "We are not happy with the way things have gone over recent weeks and I am head of the football department and face of the club and Peter is the chief executive and Dermot is the main shareholder.

"They have been with me since day one, through the good times and what would be perceived as a bad time at the minute and they feel the need to offer suggestions, ideas and vice versa from me.

"They are not happy about things, no question. They are honest about things as well but they believe in me and I believe in them and I believe in the process."