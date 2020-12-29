Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions ahead of the midweek round of Scottish Premiership action.

Neil Lennon leads his men into this game on the back of three wins and three clean sheets in the league. He'll be looking for the same again before taking his team across the city on Saturday to face a make-or-break top-of-the-table clash with Rangers. For now, all eyes are on the renewed and flourishing partnership in attack of Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard, both certain starters and both trying to find the chemistry they had at the start of the year when they propelled the team into terrific form.

Dundee United are sure to make it as hard for Celtic in Glasgow at they did at Tannadice earlier this season when they were unlucky not to take a point. Peter Pawlett, Adrian Sporle and Nicky Clark all came on against Motherwell last weekend and were excellent in ensuring a point, I won't be surprised if all three keep their place.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-0

What a game this should be! Rangers only defeat this season came here in Paisley just two weeks ago in a thrilling League Cup tie. For so long this season, Steven Gerrard's men have hardly looked like conceding a goal, far less losing a game, so to lose three here and miss out on the first chance of silverware was a shock.

Jim Goodwin will be well aware of revenge being in the air, but can take heart from the fact that Jamie McGrath scored twice in that historic cup shock, with Conor McCarthy getting a late winner. I saw Rangers beat Hibs in a tense 1-0 victory at Ibrox at the weekend and it looks as though Scott Arfield will be out for a while after suffering an injury just minutes after coming on to the pitch as a sub.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

It's bizarre that Calum Davidson's men haven't taken a single point in their last four games since performing so well at Celtic Park, earning a 1-1 draw in early December. Defeats to Livingston, St Mirren, Rangers and Aberdeen have followed and Saints have dropped to 10th in the table. A home win over Hamilton is essential, Accies just three points behind them in the table.

Given their on-going Covid issues and injury problems, Brian Rice was pleased with how some of his players performed against Celtic and will be looking to build on that as well as taking comfort from the fact that they won on their travels last time out, 2-0 in Dingwall against Ross County.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

David Martindale has yet to taste defeat since taking over from Gary Holt and with Aberdeen also enjoying a fine run of form, this is sure to be a close game. Six wins on the spin in all competitions is tremendous form for Livingston, the most important aspect is that they are well clear of the bottom two and can now reasonably aim to finish in the top six.

Aberdeen recovered from a goal down on Boxing Day at home to St Johnstone to win 2-1 and regain third place in the table. It's that never-say-die attitude that Derek McInnes has instilled into his side that has seen them be so consistent over the years. Defensively they don't make many silly errors and Livingston have been similar in their recent approach.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-0

John Hughes, born and bred in Leith, is back in Scottish football and facing one of his former clubs in his old back yard, but this is no time for sentiment. There will be nothing other than a steely determination to get some much-needed points on the board to help County in their relegation fight. 12 league games without a win would put anyone in trouble and with Josh Reid and Ross Draper missing out due to their red cards in the loss to St Mirren, a defensive re-think from Hughes is on the cards.

Jack Ross won't take anything for granted here, having seen them play well at Ibrox in their 1-0 loss, the priority will be to get back to winning ways. Striker Christian Doidge is back from suspension to partner Kevin Nisbet in attack and that will be a boost for the former Dunfermline man who is attracting interest from Sheffield Utd.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

Surprisingly, it's no wins in their last eight games that has resulted in Motherwell going through a difficult time, but not as difficult as Kilmarnock! Alex Dyer's men have lost eight of their last nine league games. They are a team right now that are struggling to score goals, a painful concern for any manager. Getting Gary Dicker back to full fitness will certainly boost Killie's chances and I think Eamon Brophy will eventually get his goalscoring form back.

Steven O'Donnell goes up against his former club for Motherwell, where they are boosted by the return to full fitness of the experienced goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Up front, Tony Watt was on the scoresheet at Tannadice with a fine header, he's getting back to his best.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0