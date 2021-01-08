Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, kick-off times

Team news, stats and predictions for Saturday's Scottish Premiership action.

Dundee United will be without midfield pair Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs for the Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Butcher is expected to return from a hamstring injury the following weekend while Fuchs is waiting to see a specialist after a scan flagged up a knee problem.

Marc McNulty and Ryan Edwards will return from injury while long-term absentee Logan Chalmers is back running after his ankle lay-off.

St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran is suspended.

The Saints attacker was sent off against Rangers on December 23 and will complete a two-match ban.

An unnamed player will miss out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Key stat: Dundee United are unbeaten in their last three Scottish Premiership meetings with St. Johnstone (W1 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in November 2015.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer refused to say if Eamonn Brophy will take his place in the Kilmarnock squad for the visit of Hamilton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Scotland international has signed a pre-contract with St Mirren and will join the Buddies in the summer.

Midfielder Gary Dicker and defenders Zeno Rossi and Calum Waters remain out through injury.

Accies boss Brian Rice added Brian Easton to his lengthy list of absentees after the veteran defender suffered a knock in last week's Lanarkshire derby win against Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton could make his return from a groin injury at Rugby Park, however.

Scott Martin, who has missed four games, was expected to be back in the squad to face Well but did not make an appearance. Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.

Key stat: Kilmarnock are unbeaten in seven home league meetings with Hamilton (W3 D4), and are looking for back-to-back home wins over them in the top-flight for the first time since December 2014.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren striker Kristian Dennis is unlikely to be available for the visit of Motherwell after reporting a slight calf problem.

But winger Ilkay Durmus returns from a neck problem and former Motherwell full-back Richard Tait has recovered from a bout of concussion.

Striker Junior Morias left the club during the week to sign for Boreham Wood on loan and will not return.

New Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will have Mark O'Hara back from suspension.

International clearance has been received for goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who arrived on loan from QPR.

However, Alexander will be without Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Ricki Lamie and Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long, who has a muscular injury.

Key stat: St. Mirren have won both of their last two league meetings with Motherwell, while they last defeated them twice in the same top-flight league season back in 2006-07.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Aberdeen's Connor McLennan is likely to miss the game against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday with a foot issue.

Niall McGinn is a doubt with a calf strain, loan midfielder Ross McCrorie is unavailable against his parent club and Calvin Ramsay is out with an ankle problem, along with Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), and Tomas Cerny (knee).

Bruce Anderson and Miko Virtanen have been recalled from respective loan spells at Ayr United and Arbroath and go into the squad.

Rangers will be without Kemar Roofe after the striker injured a quad against Celtic.

Scott Arfield (ankle) is unlikely to play again this month while George Edmundson (hip) and Jordan Jones (calf) have joined long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic on the casualty list.

But there is good news for Ryan Jack, who could resume training next week after more than a month out with a persistent knee problem.

Key stat: Aberdeen have won just one of their last 13 league meetings with Rangers (D4 L8), a 1-0 win at Ibrox in December 2018.

Key stat: Aberdeen have won just one of their last 13 league meetings with Rangers (D4 L8), a 1-0 win at Ibrox in December 2018.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Livingston's Gavin Reilly is expected to be in the squad for their Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County on Sunday.

The attacker joined Livi from Carlisle earlier in the week and is awaiting international clearance.

Scott Tiffoney is pushing for a return to the squad following a recent hamstring problem and Jack Fitzwater has returned to training after a knock.

Ross County boss John Hughes has signed former Oldham midfielder Mohamed Maouche this week but he will have to complete a period of self-isolation before he can join the Staggies squad.

Callum Morris and Carl Tremarco have shaken off knocks and could face Livi.

Striker Ross Stewart (hamstring) remains a doubt while Regan Charles-Cook and Tom Grivosti (both hamstring) have missed recent games.

Key stat: Livingston have only lost one of their five previous meetings with Ross County in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D1), a 0-2 defeat in February 2020.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Key stat: Celtic are unbeaten in six league meetings with Hibernian (W3 D3), with their last such defeat coming when current manager Neil Lennon was in the Hibs dugout in December 2018 (0-2).

Key stat: Celtic are unbeaten in six league meetings with Hibernian (W3 D3), with their last such defeat coming when current manager Neil Lennon was in the Hibs dugout in December 2018 (0-2).

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-0

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-0