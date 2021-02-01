Rangers transfer news: Scott Wright to join immediately after fee agreed with Aberdeen

Scott Wright will join Rangers immediately after the Scottish Premiership leaders agreed a fee with Aberdeen.

Last week the forward signed a pre-contract deal to join Rangers in the summer on a four-and-a-half-year deal when his current contract at Pittodrie ended.

However, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has previously spoken about his desire to see the 23-year-old arrive early and the possibility of offering up one of his Rangers players as a makeweight in order to make it possible.

And it appears a fee around £150,000 has now been agreed with Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie, currently on loan at Aberdeen with an obligation-to-buy, set to become a permanent Dons player in this window.

Rangers decided to push ahead with deal after agreeing to allow Brandon Barker join Oxford on loan.

On Wright's arrival, Rangers' sporting director Ross Wilson believes the player fits the club's "football identity".

Wilson told the club's official website: "We look forward to Scott joining Rangers and we are excited to see him continue to develop his talent working with Steven and all of our staff. Scott fits our football identity and our plan for the development of our squad.

"Adding Scott, as a young Scottish player, who will continue to enhance his talent here, is part of our plan.

"I've enjoyed all of our conversations and we can see that Scott is a very humble young man who is both determined and excited to be part of what we are building here at Rangers."

Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson has arrived in Glasgow to finalise a deal to join Rangers on Deadline Day.

Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson has also arrived in Glasgow to finalise his deal with Rangers.

Like Wright, the 24-year-old signed a pre-contract deal at the club last week but will now join immediately on a four-and-a-half-year deal after an agreement was made between the two clubs.

The centre-back came through the Bournemouth academy and has made 35 first-team appearances, including 12 this season and can also fill in at left-back.

On Simpson, Wilson told the club's official website: "Jack is a player that Steven (Gerrard) and I have discussed a number of times in recent months.

"We are always looking at how we can improve and Jack fits the profile that we are looking to add as we develop and move the squad forward again.

