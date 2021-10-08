Scottish Premiership: Five more games to be shown live on Sky Sports in December and January

The next Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers and the Edinburgh derby will both be shown live on Sky Sports.
Five more matches will be shown in December and January on Sky Sports - the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the cinch Premiership - with Rangers' trip to Aberdeen also featuring before the winter break.
Rangers won the first Old Firm meeting this season 1-0 at Ibrox and are six points clear of sixth-placed Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.
However, the clash in the East End of Glasgow on January 2 will be the first in front of a packed-out Celtic Park since 2019, which will give Ange Postecoglou hope his side can end their seven-game winless run in this fixture.
As it stands, Hearts are Rangers' closest challengers in the Premiership, with Robbie Neilson's side just one point behind and the only unbeaten team in the league.
In addition to their clash against the champions at Tynecastle Park on December 12, the second Edinburgh derby of the season will also be live on Sky Sports on January 3.
The last meeting between the clubs saw Hibs - who are just three points behind Hearts in third - claim a point at their rivals in a thrilling draw.
Celtic's trip to League and Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone on Boxing Day and Aberdeen versus Rangers at Pittodrie on December 29 will also be shown live on Sky Sports during a busy festive period before the winter break.
Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports
Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
Sunday October 24
St Mirren vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday October 31
Motherwell vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday November 7
Dundee vs Celtic - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday November 28
Livingston vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm
Tuesday November 30
Motherwell vs Dundee United - Kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday December 1
Hibernian vs Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm
Thursday December 2
Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday December 5
Dundee United vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday December 12
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday December 26
St Johnstone v Celtic - Kick-off 12.30pm
Wednesday December 29
Aberdeen v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday January 2
Celtic v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon
Monday January 3
Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 12.30pm