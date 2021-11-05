Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership, as Dundee host Celtic live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has no fresh injury worries to contend with for the Premiership encounter with Motherwell at Pittodrie. Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine, Mikey Devlin and Matty Kennedy are all still absent.

Midfielders Dylan McGeouch and Dean Campbell will be hoping to keep their places after their recent return to the starting line-up coincided with good results against Rangers and Hearts.

Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell is suspended following his red card against Rangers. Robbie Crawford (ankle) is out but Juhani Ojala has trained all week after missing the defeat by the champions with a groin problem.

The Finnish defender will be assessed along with a couple of other unnamed players who have been troubled by minor issues this week.

Opta stats

Just one of the last 17 league meetings between Aberdeen and Motherwell have been drawn (10 Aberdeen wins, six Motherwell wins), a goalless stalemate in December 2020.

Motherwell have only lost one of their last five league games against Aberdeen (W3 D1), although it was their last such visit to Pittodrie, going down 2-0 in January last season.

Having only won two of their opening nine league games this season (D2 L5), Aberdeen have since won two of their last three Scottish Premiership fixtures (D1), with both such victories coming at Pittodrie.

Motherwell have lost both of their last two away league outings, last losing three in a row on the road in November 2019.

Christian Ramírez has been involved in five goals in his last six league games for Aberdeen, scoring four and assisting another.

Team news

Hearts striker Liam Boyce has a good chance of returning for Saturday's Premiership visit of Dundee United after missing the last two matches with a calf injury. Andy Halliday is suspended following his red card in last weekend's defeat at Aberdeen. Everyone else is expected to be available to manager Robbie Neilson.

Dundee United could have an unchanged squad for the trip to Tynecastle. Head coach Tam Courts has seen several fitness problems ease as the week has progressed. Right-back Liam Smith is targeting a return from a knee injury immediately after the international break while striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

Opta stats

Hearts have won three of their last four Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee United (L1), as many as their previous 18 top-flight matches against them before this (W3 D5 L10).

This will be Dundee United's first Scottish Premiership visit to Hearts since a 3-2 defeat in December 2015, where all five goals in the game were scored in the first half.

Hearts are unbeaten in eight home games in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D5), including all six this season (W3 D3). It's their longest top-flight unbeaten run on home soil since April 2018 (run of 12).

Dundee United are unbeaten in five away league games (W2 D3) since defeat at Aberdeen on MD1. They last went six top-flight league games on the road without defeat in January 2011 under Peter Houston - a run which ended with a defeat at Hearts.

Hearts' John Souttar has scored three goals in his 10 Scottish Premiership games this season, one more than he'd netted in his first 162 appearances in the Scottish top-flight (2).

Team news

On-loan St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson is ineligible to face parent club St Mirren on Saturday but Liam Craig returns from suspension.

Murray Davidson is back to fitness after being left on the bench last weekend, while Lars Dendoncker is available to return to the squad after a groin problem.

Callum Davidson will make a late call on whether to restore Shaun Rooney and David Wotherspoon to the mix after their recent injuries, but James Brown is likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Matt Millar's calf problem will be assessed ahead of St Mirren's trip to Perth. The Australian defender picked up the injury in training earlier in the week. Boss Jim Goodwin does not expect Jamie McGrath (hip) and Ethan Erhahon (hamstring) to make it for the weekend.

Opta stats

St Johnstone have won five of their last six home league games against St Mirren (D1), keeping a clean sheet in all of these contests.

Half of St Johnstone and St Mirren's last eight Scottish Premiership meetings have been drawn (two wins each), with three of these four draws being goalless.

St Johnstone are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since March of last season, having beaten Dundee United 1-0 last time out.

St Mirren have only lost one of their last eight away league outings (W3 D4), a 6-0 defeat at Celtic in August.

St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy has scored more away goals than any other player in the Scottish Premiership this season (5). Indeed, all five of his league goals this season have come away from home.

Team news

Jordan McGhee is unlikely to be available for Dundee's cinch Premiership game against Celtic at Dens Park on Sunday. McGhee will have a knee injury assessed but boss James McPake expects it will require a tidy-up.

Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury, while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.

Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros.

Ange Postecoglou was already without two centre-backs with Carl Starfelt (hamstring) injured and Christopher Jullien building up his fitness in training after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains out and fellow midfielder Nir Bitton also went off in Budapest but only with cramp.

Opta stats

Dundee are without a win in 33 league meetings with Celtic (D6 L27) since a 2-0 victory in May 2001 under Ivano Bonetti. Fabian Caballero scored both Dundee goals that day.

Celtic have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven league meetings with Dundee, scoring 18 goals without reply in these fixtures (W6 D1).

Dundee have won two of their last four league games (D1 L1), as many as their previous 24 Scottish Premiership matches before this (D5 L17).

Having lost each of their first three away league games this season, Celtic have since won their last three on the road. They last won four away league matches on the spin in October 2020.

Celtic have scored more (26) and conceded fewer (7) goals than any other side in the Scottish Premiership this season, while Dundee have scored the second fewest (9) and conceded the most (23).

How to watch: Watch Dundee vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11.30am; Kick-off 12pm.

Team news

Rangers have no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. Ryan Kent made his return to action from a hamstring injury when he came off the bench during the Europa League draw against Brondby on Thursday.

Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Ross County have close to a full squad for the trip to Ibrox. Only full-back Jake Vokins is missing as he completes the latter stages of his recovery from foot surgery.

The visitors travel down to Glasgow on the back of Wednesday's 5-0 league victory over Dundee that ended a run of four straight defeats.

Opta stats

Rangers have won each of their last 10 league meetings with Ross County, scoring 29 goals while conceding only five in this spell.

Ross County have never won an away league visit to reigning Scottish champions in 13 previous attempts, drawing three and losing 10, all against Celtic from 2012 to 2020.

Since winning 21 straight home league matches from August 2020 to August 2021, Rangers have drawn three of their last four Scottish Premiership games at Ibrox (W1), including both of their last two. They have conceded more goals in these last four matches (five) than they had in their 21-game home winning streak (four).

Having failed to win any of their first 10 league games this season (D3 L7), Ross County won their last game 5-0 at Dundee.

Rangers' James Tavernier has provided the most assists (7) and created the most chances (40) of any player in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

