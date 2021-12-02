Dundee United close Jerry Kerr Stand for Celtic game because of damage from Storm Arwen

Dundee United will close the Jerry Kerr Stand for Sunday's fixture against Celtic because of safety concerns following the damage from Storm Arwen.

The decision means thousands of Celtic fans will not be able to watch their team play on Sunday.

The club provided the update after reports on Wednesday suggested the game was in jeopardy as the club strived to carry out the necessary repairs in time to satisfy health and safety regulations.

The Scottish Premiership side said they have worked since the weekend to allow fans to use the stand but the damage and risk to safety means they have been advised to close the area.

A Dundee United statement read: "Following our statement earlier this week regarding the Storm Arwen damage to the Jerry Kerr Stand roof and having subsequently commissioned professional assessment of the damages, we have reluctantly taken the decision to close the Jerry Kerr Stand for Sunday's fixture versus Celtic due to ongoing safety concerns.

"Work has been ongoing since the weekend in an attempt to ensure the stand could be used by spectators but due to the extent of the damage and concerns remaining regarding the risk to spectators, we have been advised by the structural engineering company in conjunction with Dundee City Council Building Standards to close the stand for this fixture.

"Celtic supporters who have been allocated tickets in this stand will receive a full refund. Celtic Football Club will manage the refund process and will communicate directly with those supporters affected.

"To this end, we thank all refunded supporters for their understanding and state clearly they should not travel to Tannadice for this game."

A statement from United on Monday read: "Following Friday night's Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged. As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside.

"Assessment of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days."

The PA news agency understands United are confident enough remedial work will have been undertaken to allow the televised match against Ange Postecoglou's side to get the go-ahead.