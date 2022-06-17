Hearts: Scottish Premiership 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Hearts begin the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season by entertaining Ross County at Tynecastle Park.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season is at Easter Road on August 6, before Hearts travel to champions Celtic on August 20.

October sees Robbie Neilson's side host both Rangers and Celtic on October 1 and 22 respectively, while they then visit Ibrox on November 9 and their final game before the season stops for the winter World Cup is Livingston at Tynecastle.

Hearts then host Kilmarnock after the campaign resumes on December 17 and their city rivals Hibs at the turn of the year.

There are Old Firm contests at home to Rangers and at Parkhead on February 1 and 25 respectively, while the final Edinburgh derby of the season before the post-season split is at Hibs on April 15.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

30: Ross County (h)

August

6: Hibernian (a)

13: Dundee United (h)

20: Celtic (a)

27: St. Johnstone (h)

September

3: Livingston (a)

10: St. Mirren (h)

17: Motherwell (a)

October

1: Rangers (h)

8: Kilmarnock (a)

15: Aberdeen (a)

22: Celtic (h)

29: Ross County (a)

November

5: Motherwell (h)

9: Rangers (a)

12: Livingston (h)

December

17: Kilmarnock (h)

24: Dundee United (a)

28: St. Johnstone (a)

January

2: Hibernian (h)

7: St. Mirren (a)

14: Aberdeen (h)

28: Livingston (a)

February

1: Rangers (h)

4: Dundee United (h)

18: Motherwell (a)

25: Celtic (a)

March

4: St. Johnstone (h)

18: Aberdeen (a)

April

1: Kilmarnock (a)

8: St. Mirren (h)

15: Hibernian (a)

22: Ross County (h)

Post-split dates

May 6

May 13

May 20

May 24

May 27

The Scottish Premiership season will begin on the weekend of July 30/31.

It will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup, pausing on the weekend of November 12/13, before resuming on the weekend of December 17/18.

The season will end on the weekend of May 27/28.

The Premier Sports Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

Doncaster: It promises too be another exciting season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster looks ahead to the new season, discusses the introduction of VAR, growth of the Scottish Women's Premier League, new cinch sponsorship deal and much more

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects another "gripping" season of Scottish Premiership football, live on Sky Sports.

"We've enjoyed a really positive relationship with Sky for many, many years. It's been a great partnership, we've seen audiences growing in terms of viewers on Sky Sports in recent years and I think a huge part of that is the partnership and the way in which we've developed that partnership with Sky.

"We're very grateful for the support that Sky continues to give the whole of the Scottish game and we're really looking forward to Sky Sports again exclusively presenting the cinch Premiership live again next season.

"There's a huge amount to look forward to and part of that is indeed the women's game.

Image: Elite women's football in Scotland is now part of the SPFL

"Next season the top two divisions of the women's league will come under the remit of the SPFL and we're very excited about that.

"I think it's a hugely exciting development in the game in Scotland. We've seen the growth in women's football across the globe and we want to be a part of that.

"It's been led very much by the clubs and we're certainly hopeful that we'll be able to give whatever support we can to maximise the potential that undoubtedly exists in women's football in Scotland."

'We wanted to get it right with VAR'

Image: VAR will be introduced in the Scottish Premiership during the 2022/23 season

Video Assistant Referees will be introduced in the Scottish Premiership from the middle of the new season.

All 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs voted on the proposal with 41 in favour and the technology will be implemented after December's World Cup in Qatar.

Doncaster said: "We were keen not to be early adopters of this technology. We've seen some of the teething problems that its introduction has caused in some other leagues so we were keen to ensure we took advantage of the learnings from those leagues before we implemented it in Scotland.

"We're not quite ready to launch at the start of the season but, in partnership with the Scottish FA, we're very hopeful that VAR will launch partway through the season and hopefully achieve less controversy than perhaps we've seen in recent seasons.

"It's a difficult job that the referees have so any support that they can have I'm sure will be appreciated."